Alan Matts

Born Sept. 9, 1946 to Joseph and Gladys (McGilvra) Matts, Alan was the "unexpected" baby of the family, and a wonderful surprise. Raised in Verona Wis., the Matts family are pioneer settlers, a fact that Alan loved and respected. He attended Verona schools, and excelled in sports (football, basketball and baseball), and was very well liked. After graduating in 1964, as a proud Verona Indian, Alan attended UW-Platteville. Alan majored in psychology, played football, and sang in the "Pioneer Gleemen.” He was a brother in the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity, and met the love of his life, Donna Shaben, at a basketball game vs UW-Stout. They married in 1969, two months before Alan joined the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot. Al's AZ DC-130 squadron, were one of the first experimental drone programs.
"Slipped the surly bonds of Earth to touch the face of God."
After years in the service, Alan worked for Shell Oil, Yellow Pages, and eventually retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Alan loved to travel. He enjoyed many trips in Europe, river and ocean cruises, and golfed all 50 states (hitting a hole-in-one on his home course #17 in Oregon, Wis). Recently, Alan and Donna cruised from Vancouver to the Hawaiian Islands and back, to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary with dear friends.
Alan was the loving husband of Donna, proud father of Michelle Matts, a Correctional RN, from Monona, Wis., and Nicole Jackson, Owner of FXB-Fitchburg, from Oregon, Wis. Adoring grandfather of Samantha, a junior at Southeastern University in Lakeland Fla.; Sydney, a soon to be student at San Diego Christian College in Calif.; Hunter, a sophomore and Tristan, a freshman, both at Oregon High School.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Durward and Ethel Shaben; his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Richard Healy; brother, Jerry (Kathleen) Matts; and sister-in-law, Song (Bob) Shaben.
Private family services and burial will be at Verona Cemetery. A celebration of Alan’s life will be held in September of 2021.
Memorials may be gifted in Alan’s name to Oregon Area Food Pantry, American Heart Association or American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park Street
(608) 835-3515