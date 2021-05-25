With three weeks in the regular season left, Oregon (9-7, 7-3 Badger South) trails Monona Grove by one game atop the conference.
After dropping a Badger South Conference showdown to Watertown 4-0 on Tuesday, May 18, the Panthers responded with a 12-0 road win over Milton and a doubleheader sweep at Stoughton on Saturday, May 22. The Panthers crushed the Vikings 15-1 in the first game and 18-9 in the second.
Oregon is tied with Watertown for second place in the conference.
“It ties a lot into our seeding,” Oregon first baseman Emma Eisele said after the Panthers cruised to a 15-1 win over Stoughton in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 22, at Stoughton High School. “These will really help.”
Oregon coach Scott Mikres wants his team to live in the moment and enjoy playing each game.
“We just have to take care of our business,” he said about the Badger South Conference race. “The game in front of us right now is the most important thing we got. With COVID protocols, we might be done. We don’t want that to be the case, but if it is, we want to know we enjoyed the last time we were able to come out.”
Oregon 15, Stoughton 1 (5 inn). Oregon 18, Stoughton 9
The Panthers hit three home runs in a doubleheader sweep against the Vikings May 22, at Stoughton High School.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Oregon’s Emma Eisele went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI to lead the Panthers. Oregon pounded out 39 hits combined in the twinbill.
Mikres said the team had a great approach at the plate.
“We were taking pitches where she (Perkins) threw them,” Mirkes said. “We focused on making contact and putting the ball in play rather than trying to end the game with a 10-run home run that doesn’t exist.”
Oregon batted around the order in an eight-run first inning off Stoughton sophomore pitcher Ava Perkins. Oregon’s Hailey Richter led off with a double to center. Oregon’s Jordan Baumgartner followed with a single. Bloyer then ripped an RBI single to left. Hailey Berman then singled to left before Eisele delivered a two-run single to right to extend the Panthers’ lead to 4-0.
“I think us hitting using our bats and getting them right at the start and getting all of these hits really built up that steam and momentum,” Eisele said. “I think when we are able to get the confidence up we are able to hit the line drives better. Some of that has to play with luck, but I feel a lot of that has to do with our skills.”
Kate Davis, who went 3-for-4, had an RBI single off the third baseman’s glove. Oregon’s Lauryn Etienne followed with an RBI single to right. Richter came through with an RBI single to to right field give the Panthers a 7-0 lead. Baumgartner, who went 3-for-4, then added an RBI single to right.
Bloyer went 2-for-3 and Richter finished 2-for-4 as the Panthers pounded out 17 hits. Eisele crushed a three-run home run to center in the third to give the Panthers a 13-0 lead.
“I saw it going and I knew it was going to be really close to going out,” Eisele said.
Oregon senior Amelia Spilde tossed a three-hitter and gave up one run. Stoughton’s Sara Ott went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the Vikings.
“They all know each other and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Mirkes said. “Those at-bats are really hard from a hiuttert’s and pitching perspective when you know each other so well and get to see each other during the summer every day. I thought Amelia did a really good job of throwing strikes and inducing ground balls and pop ups.”
In the second game of the twinbill, the Panthers broke the game open with a six-run first. Richtyer singled and Baumgartner reached on an error. Bloyer delivered a two-run double. Berman then socked a two-run home run to left to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead. Dani Palas singled and Etienne came through with an RBI single up the middle. Richter followed with an RBI single to give Oregon a 6-0 lead.
The Vikings rallied for three runs in the bottom of the first. The big blow came on Teagan Pickett’s three-run double.
The Panthers scored one run in the second and three more runs in the third to take a 10-3 lead. The Vikings answered with one run in the bottom of the third and three runs in the fourth. Stoughton’s Sara Kopeke had an RBI single in the fifth and Stoughton sophomore Amelia Albers had a two-run single to slice the Panthers’ lead to 14-7 in the fifth. Koepke followed with an RBI single to score Albers.
Bloyer went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Berman finished 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBI. The Panthers had a 24-hit attack. Etienne drove in four runs and Eisele had three RBI.
Oregon’s Emma Crowe pitched four innings to get the win. She struck out five.
Oregon 10, Milton 0
Spilde tossed a two-hit shutout and struck out five in a dominating performance to lead Oregon over Milton May 20, in Oregon.
Eisele went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to power the Panthers. Eisele hit a three-run homer in the first to jump-start the Panthers.
Berman went 3-for-3 and Baugmgartner finished 3-for-4. Berman also knocked in three runs in the rout.
Watertown 4, Oregon 0
The Panthers committed four errors and couldn’t come back from a three-run deficit in the first inning.
The Goslings limited the Panthers to five hits. Watertown scored three runs in the first. Spilde pitched six innings, gave up only one earned run and struck out eight.