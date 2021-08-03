Oregon junior Zoey Pagels was named second team Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State after helping the Panthers reach the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the seventh straight year.
Pagels scored 16 goals and had 10 assists in 13 games. The WSCA announced its all-state teams on Monday, July 27, and the Panthers had three players earn state honors.
Oregon senior Liesel Odden was named honorable mention all-state at midfielder, and junior teammate Payton Lang was named honorable mention all-state at goalkeeper. Lang was one of six goalies to receive honorable mention all-state.
Odden scored eight goals and had nine assists for the Panthers. Lang was the linchpin of a Panthers’ defense that had 11 shutouts. She allowed only four goals during the regular season.
Oregon (13-2) made a run to the state tournament and lost a semifinal to Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime.
The first-team all-state was led by Whitefish Bay’s Maggie Starker and Brookfield Central’s Kayla Budish. Starker, a Marquette recruit, led the Blue Dukes to the Division 2 title and a No. 9 ranking nationally by the United Soccer Coaches. She finished with 38 goals and 23 assists.
Budish, a junior, led Brookfield Central to a second-place finish in the Greater Metro Conference and a tournament run that ended in the sectional final.