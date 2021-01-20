The revised regional groupings for the girls and boys basketball postseason have been set.
The revisions are in response to the number of programs that have declared they will not be participating in the state tournament series this season, WIAA Director of Communications Todd Clark said.
One change from the past several years is both the Oregon girls and Oregon boys basketball teams were placed in Division 1 regional groupings. The girls basketball team made a run to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last year, before the COVID-19 shutdown cut the postseason short.
There are 39 teams across the state that are opting out of postseason play. Because of COVID-19 health concerns, the reduced number of schools willing to host games, the WIAA decided to split its five divisions equally with 89 schools in Division 1, 90 schools in Division 2.
The girls basketball Division 1 regional grouping includes Oregon and Verona. The other schools are DeForest, Middleton and Waunakee.
Oregon and Verona are also placed together in the Division 1 boys basketball regional grouping, along with Middleton, DeForest, Sun Prairie and Waunakee. The Panthers are one of 134 boys basketball teams moving up one division for postseason play.
DeForest knocked off Stoughton in a Division 2 sectional semifinal 64-57 last season, and were one more win from reaching the state tournament.
The Madison Metropolitan School District opted out of the WIAA tournament series and won’t allow any practice, competitions or in-person coaching.
In an effort to reduce travel and cut down on the potential spread of COVID-19, all regionals will be split into five- or six-team pods with the higher seeded teams in each regional hosting games on Feb. 16, 19 and 20.
After regional play, the four remaining teams in each division will be re-seeded with the higher seeded squad again hosting at the sectional level on Feb. 25 and 27.
The state tournament, which likely will be held at multiple sites due to COVID-19, is set for March 4-6.