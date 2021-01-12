There wasn’t much time for the Oregon girls basketball team to ease into a shortened season with a pair of games against two of the state’s top-ranked teams.
The Panthers dropped their season opener to La Crosse Aquinas, the No. 1-ranked team in DIvision 3, 72-48 on Saturday, Jan. 9. Oregon then lost a 57-33 contest to New Berlin Eisenhower, the top-ranked team in Division 2, on Monday, Jan. 11. Eisenhower handed three-time DIvision 2 state champion Beaver Dam its only loss earlier this season.
Oregon (0-2) was scheduled to play Mount Horeb on Tuesday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells.
La Crosse Aquinas 72, Oregon 48
Senior Emily Mortenson scored a team-high 12 points and hit two 3-pointers as the Panthers lost their season opener to La Crosse Aquinas.
The Panthers started off strong, getting out to an 11-6 lead in the first half before Aquinas battled back to tie the game at 20.
Senior forward Emily Statz scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Senior forward Megan Bloyer added eight points and grabbed nine rebounds. Senior guard Carligh Roberts added eight points and dished out five assists.
The Panthers also committed 18 turnovers that led to 31 points.
“We did a lot of good things offensively and rebounding,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “We had a few hiccups on defense and turned the ball over too much. For this being our first game and first scrimmage action against a top team in the state, it was very promising and encouraging. I’m proud of the girls fighting through adversity.”
Aquinas’ Macy Dinarski scored a game-high 22 points and Jacy Weisbrod had 21 points and made five of the team’s 13 3-pointers. Wamsley said Aquinas shot the 3-pointer extraordinarily.
New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Oregon 33
The Lions jumped out to a 12-point lead at the half on Monday, Jan. 11, and cruised by Oregon.
The Lions outscored the Panthers 26-14 in the second half. Mortenson scored a team-high nine points and knocked down two 3-pointers.
Senior guard Jaelyn Nedelcoff added seven points. Bloyer grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
New Beriln’s Cameron Hoffman scored a game-high 15 points.