Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Oregon baseball. Those are some of the things Bernard Faust, one of the founders of Oregon youth baseball, valued.
Faust, the founder of the Oregon youth baseball league in 1957 was a fan of many things, but two things stuck out: family and baseball.
Growing up, his son, Ronald Faust had a deep connection with his father. A connection that was deeper than baseball. It was life.
Bernard was a resident of the Oregon community from 1942 all the way up until he died in 1994. His name is still represented in the area as a memorial. As Ronald reminisce about the field he used to play baseball on, he recalls the times his father helped organize pickup games. Bernard Faust served as a coach and was integral in the start of the youth baseball program that offered neighborhood children a chance to play.
America’s pastime had no bigger fans than Faust and his son Ronald and daughter Mary Ann. They lived and grew up in the Oregon area and have great appreciation for the sport and community.
“Since my earliest memories, my father had me involved in baseball,” Ronald said.
The idea started when Faust had two sons that were interested in baseball. That interest and desire started at youth league. One issue they ran into was where to play. Oregon only had one baseball diamond for teams to play. And it wasn’t exactly Miller Park.
“The right field fence was short of the city dump at the time and if the wind blew it towards the diamond it was difficult to breath,” said Ronald. “The team had to spend a lot of time putting the field together in order to play. The love of the game kind of took over from there.”
This league all started with a group of kids in their street clothes. From that, came the organization of the league. It had children from Oregon, West Middleton, and most of the Madison surrounding areas. Faust transported his team members in his own vehicle while finding umpires and scrounging up baseballs and other equipment, while his wife, Lucy kept score.
“Neither of them missed a game”, Ronald said.
Through the years, Bernard had many family members and friends helping out. From little league to high school, the system ran smoothly.
The original field is still there. Just not entirely intact. Home plate stands in a cemented basketball court, right under a hoop.
The city dump that used to be right field is now a playground. There is no backstop for past balls. It’s just a field of memories.
“I had a special connection with my dad in all of this,” Ronald said. “That’s why it means alot. That’s the message I want to send.”