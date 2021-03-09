Four hundred and ninety-four days had passedsince the Oregon High School volleyball team faced another opponent.
Waunakee swept Oregon 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 in the spring season opener held at Beaver Dam High School last Thursday. It was the Panthers’ first match since they took Elkhorn to three sets on the Elks’ home court in the Division 1 regional semifinals.
“We feel incredibly grateful to have this season,” second-year Oregon coach Jenn Grulke said. “We have really great team cohesion and a really positive feeling every time we step on the court. These girls have played a lot of volleyball together over the years and it’s great to see them have so much fun on the court. We expect to compete each and every match, giving it everything we’ve got.”
Oregon returns 11 letterwinners from last season’s team that finished with a 5-23 record. Four of the seven starters are also back to anchor a veteran-laden squad.
Senior setters Lizzie Konop and Rachel Trochlell should have plenty of options passing the ball. Grulke said she expects senior outside hitters Megan Bloyer and Gracen Gilbertson to be key presences at the net and in the back row.
“I think Lizzie has really stepped up this year setting the ball,” Grulke said. “Much of last year, she was a defensive specialist, but there’s something special about her on the court when she’s leading those around her. Megan and Gracen also bring a positive intensity and confidence to the court and have improved their play since last year.”
Fellow seniors Grace Engel and Olivia Peotter will provide depth on the inside, while classmates Emma Swenson and Makayla Vondra will patrol the middle with sophomore Maggie Templeton.
Grulke said junior Isabella Hayden has the potential to be a six-rotation player with “a great serve and excellent ball control.” Senior Kennedy Steel, like Hayden, can also play multiple positions.
Senior Madi Malcook and junior Sydney Charles are competing for the libero position. Whoever wins out is expected to anchor a back row that also includes senior defensive specialists Maggie Rosemeyer and Delaney Whalen.
“Our defensive mindset has really stepped up this year,” Grulke said. “We are quick and scrappy on defense and ball control in passing has looked really consistent, and that has led to our setters getting some pretty nice balls to give to our hitters.”
The Panthers will rely on depth to counter the fact that they only have two scheduled home games.
Oregon played at Monroe on Tuesday, March 9, and will host Mount Horeb tonight. A neutral-site game against Monona Grove in Beaver Dam next Thursday will precede road contests against Stoughton (March 23) and DeForest (March 25).
The Panthers will host Beaver Dam on March 30, then wrap up the regular season with road matches against Fort Atkinson (April 6) and Milton (April 8).
“I expect tough competition from all of our opponents,” Grulke said, “but if we can keep the defense steady and attacking consistent, I think our positive mindset game in and game out will keep us competitive.”