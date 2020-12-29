March Madness took on a new meaning for the Oregon girls basketball team in 2020.
The month is usually dominated by basketball talk, and five high school girls basketball teams in the state cap their seasons with a prize – the state championship trophy and other honors bestowed upon them by their school.
That all came to a halt as the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the country, and it started to hit Dane County and the rest of the state this spring.
In mid-March, as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state to close schools and most sports were set firmly on the back burner, the future accomplishments of spring and fall sports athletes slipped away out of reach. Despite the cancelations and postponements, there are still many athletic accomplishments that can be celebrated.
Athletes still made their commitments to college teams, and others found ways to stay active during the pandemic.
1. Girls basketball makes state run
The Oregon girls basketball team made a run to the Division 2 state tournament for the first time in 40 years in March.
The Panthers were dealt a crushing blow Thursday, March 12, when the WIAA canceled all remaining games of the state tournament, including Oregon’s state semifinal, and the rest of the boys basketball tournament.
“Once things settle down, that’ll be the silver lining,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said of ending the season on a win. “I’m so proud of how the team has stuck together and been so close throughout the process. It’s going to be tough to replicate a group that close. I’m certainly going to miss them.”
The decision to cancel the tournaments came as a response to evolving concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Oregon (21-5) secured the program’s third state berth and first since the second of back-to-back appearances in Division 1 in 1980. The fourth-seeded Panthers were scheduled to play top-seeded Hortonville (25-1) in the Division 2 semifinals at 1:35 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The winner would have played three-time defending state champion and second-seeded Beaver Dam (23-3) or third-seeded Pewaukee (21-5) in the state championship on Saturday, March 14, at 6:35 p.m.
Oregon edged Waukesha West 51-46 to capture a Division 2 sectional championship, which came on the heels of Oregon beating Reedsburg 57-43 in a regional final. The Panthers won the Badger South Conference championship, after posting an 11-3 record, two games ahead of second-place Watertown.
“It’s tough, but we still have so much to be proud of,” Oregon senior point guard Izzie Peterson told the Observer this spring. “Being conference, regional and sectional champs is amazing. We kept telling ourselves that we would have brought a gold ball back if we had played.”
Oregon’s Liz Uhl, who averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals per game, was named the Badger South Conference Player of the Year. Both Kaitlyn Schrimpf (11.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 2.3 spg) and Uhl were named first-team all-conference. Both Izzie Peterson and Megan Bloyer were named second-team all-conference.
Three players from the Panthers went on to play basketball in college – Uhl at Division I University of Illinois-Springfield; Schrimpf at Division II Winona State and Peterson at Division III Clarke College.
2. Heiser gets state match against eventual champion
In his freshman season, Oregon’s Owen Heiser would have no way of knowing before, but he nearly knocked off the eventual Division 1 state wrestling champion at 145 pounds on Feb. 27 at the Kohl Center.
Heiser lost a heartbreaking 13-11 decision in overtime to third-ranked Burlington High School senior Max Ehlen in the first round. The match turned out to be Ehlen’s closet, as he went on to win the state championship.
Heiser jumped out to a 5-3 lead after two periods and increased the lead to 11-6 with 30 seconds left in the third.
“I got to my offense to score back points,” Heiser told the Observer after his match. “He was pretty easy to turn on top, so I figured I’d work off that.”
After nearly being pinned, Ehlen bounced back to score the final seven points of the match. He scored three back points in the waning seconds of regulation to tie it at 11, then took Heiser down with 20 seconds left in overtime.
Heiser earned a chance to compete in the consolation bracket after Ehlen pinned Braeden Ott in the quarterfinals.
Heiser scored the first takedown in his third match of the season against Ott, but the Nicolet sophomore executed a half-moon cradle to set up the pin in 1:45.
Heiser, who came into the state tournament with an honorable mention ranking at 145 by WiWrestling.com, was Oregon’s lone state qualifier.
3. Panthers boys hockey players play club season under WAHA
Like many high school players, the Oregon boys hockey program decided to launch a club team not affiliated with the WIAA or Oregon High School to get a chance to play hockey this season under the Wisconsin Amteur Hockey Association.
While it appeared that getting a chance to play hockey games in Dane County would be a long shot, Oregon had parents and coaches step up. The team is not sanctioned by the WIAA and isn’t eligible for postseason, but they are playing about a 16-game schedule against other club teams and some WIAA teams. Bryce Hefty is the new coach and players are responsible for getting their own transportation to games.
4. Oregon Tradesmen start Tier 3 junior hockey team
The Oregon Tradesmen launched a new Tier 3 junior hockey team based out of the Oregon Ice Arena.
However, because of Public Health Madison and Dane County restrictions on gatherings, the team has yet to play a home game in Oregon. The Tradesmen announced on April 1, that they would play a 2020-21 season in the North American 3 Hockey League with a new team in Oregon.
The Tradesmen are owned by Madison Hockey Partners LLC, which is made up of Janesville Jets owner Bill McCoshen, Eric Petersen, Ben Cowan and Larry Clemens. The group is reviving a dormant NA3HL team, the Evansville (Indiana) Junior Thunderbolts, that folded after the 2018-19 season.
Oregon Ice Arena previously housed the league’s Wisconsin Whalers, who moved to Wyoming in 2019.
Don Babineau serves as the Tradesmen’s head coach. He was the coach and general manager of the Coulee Region Chill last season and previously coached the Euless (Texas) Stars.
Clemens, who is the varsity boys hockey coach at Oregon High School, is the goalie coach. He’s held the same position with Janesville since the team’s inception in 2009.
Cowan is the team’s vice president.
The Tradesmen are the fourth Wisconsin-based team in the league’s Central Division, joining Coulee Region (La Crosse), the Milwaukee Power and Wausau RiverWolves. Oregon will also face the Peoria (Illinois) Mustangs, Rochester (Minnesota) Grizzlies and St. Louis (Missouri) Jr. Blues in divisional play.
5. Icebergs make sectional run
The Icebergs girls hockey co-op made a run to the Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional where its Cinderella run came to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Cap City Cougars Feb. 25, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Cap City outscored the Icebergs 16-1 in two regular-season wins, but had a harder time offensively in the third meeting between Badger Conference rivals.
Oregon forward Izzy Newton got the Icebergs (5-18-2) on the board at the 7:50 mark of the second.
The Icebergs finished 0-for-3 on the power play, but did not commit a penalty. Stoughton freshman goaltender Aven Gruner made 45 saves.
Both Aeryn Olson and Newton scored goals to propel the sixth-seeded Icebergs to a 2-1 win over Onalaska in a Division 1 regional championship. That gave the Stoughton co-op a third meeting against Cap City.