Village of Oregon Board president candidates Randy Glysch and Jenna Jacobson will advance to the spring election after the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary.
And in a rare school board primary election, voters trimmed the field of two candidates to face off in the spring general election to represent Area I, which covers the Village of Oregon.
Both Glysch and Jacobson, board trustees, will appear on the April 6 ballot. Glysch garnered the most votes by far with 813, followed by Jacobson with 416. Candidate and trustee Jerry Bollig was eliminated from the race after coming in third place with 301 votes.
No matter who between Jacobson or Glysch is elected village president, both of their two trustee seats will become vacant, as both are up for a new term this year. Both trustees filed non-candidacy papers for their roles in December.
One person, Derek Below, has filed nomination papers to run as a trustee, meaning the new board will need to decide whether to appoint at least one new member, hold a special election or leave a seat vacant.
Village board terms are staggered, meaning the president and three trustees are typically elected in odd-numbered years. The remaining three trustees are elected in even-numbered years.
With all Oregon School District voters able to choose their preferred candidate, despite the seat’s occupant being limited to the residency in the village, Mary Lokuta received the most votes by far with 1,379, followed by Josh King, who came in second place with 615. The two who were eliminated from the race, Sheri Pollock and Aaron Zitzelsberger, received 446 and 121, respectively.
Either Lokuta and King will replace board president Steve Zach, who did not seek re-election, had held one of the village’s three seats on the board since 1999.
The other school board race this spring in Area III, which comprises the towns of Brooklyn, Montrose, Oregon Rutland and Union, and the Village of Brooklyn, where incumbent Tim Pankratz will face challenger Aaron Heisler.
Village of Oregon
Jacobson and Glysch told the Observer their main priorities are navigating the village through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting the new administrator acclimated to the community and ensuring the board has a full panel of trustees when and if they assume their presidential role. Both candidates also appear to set their sights on Oregon’s future and growth, they told the Observer in separate interviews.
Glysch, a Madison College psychology professor, has served on the board as a trustee since 2018, vice chairing the Historical Preservation committee and previously chairing the Fire/EMS District Commission. He has been part of the village’s Coalition on Aging, Personnel and Public Safety committee and Library Board.
Jacobson is a financial analyst with a company in Madison. She has been a trustee since 2017, and serves as the chair of the Personnel and Public Safety committee and on the Fire/EMS Commission. She’s also on the Board of Review, and was on the Finance, Buildings and Facilities Committee.
Oregon School District
In a news release announcing her candidacy earlier this year, Lokuta explained her philosophy behind her candidacy, stating, “A truly impactful school board is one that is strategic and collaborates with all stakeholders in developing and carrying out a long-term vision that benefits and leads to success for all involved.”
Lokuta, the director of regulatory affairs at Stratatech Corporation, has a son who graduated from Oregon High School in 2017 and a daughter who is currently enrolled there.
“My family has benefited greatly from the quality education provided by the Oregon School District , and I believe the time is now for me to pay it forward.
In a December news release, King, who has two children attending OHS said “the COVID crisis demonstrates that the Oregon School District needs strong leaders who will vote on the important issues facing the district.”
“As a board member, I will engage with the community and consult with experts to make the right decisions for Oregon families,” King said.
King is the vice president of marketing for HistoSonics, a medical device start-up company. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Louisiana State University-Shreveport and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.