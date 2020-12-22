The small group winter sports practices, open gyms and coaching contact days will return to Oregon High School this week, but the clock is ticking on whether they will play any games this season before postseason tournaments begin.
When the Public Health Madison and Dane County order banning indoor gatherings expired Wednesday, Dec. 16, Oregon, like many high schools, moved back into small group practices with 10 student-athletes or less at a time. Masks are required and social distancing practices for winter sport skills will be conducted.
A new Dane County order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or less and outdoor gatherings at 25 or less is in effect until Jan. 13.
Icebergs girls hockey co-op coach Zoe Kurth said about half of the 25 players chose to play club hockey, so the team doesn’t have enough players to field a team this year. Kurth will have small group training sessions once a week starting on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Mandt Center for those players on the Icebergs who are not playing club hockey or who elected because of COVID-19 not to participate.
The co-op includes players from Oregon, Stoughton, McFarland, Monona Grove, Deerfield, Evansville, Lodi and Parkview.
“I expected a lot of the girls to play club,” Kurth said. “It’s not a surprise. We want to provide this (training open skates) as an outlet for mental health and to give the players something to do.”
Kurth said she expects about seven players for the open skate on Wednesday and they will do some drills.
The wrestling regionals are slated for Jan. 30, followed by girls basketball regional games Feb. 9, 12 and 13. Boys basketball regionals are scheduled for Feb. 16, 19 and 20. Sectional play for each sport follows the next week. That means there is a tight one-month window if games and wrestling matches can start mid-January.
The monkey wrench is that since the Badger Conference canceled the fall sports season, most schools in the league, including Oregon, moved fall sports back to an alternative season starting in February and March. There is no slot on the calendar to move the winter sports season back and schools have had to scramble with making decisions whether to play all games outside of Dane County.
If and when a proposal is sent to the Oregon school board to play all road games outside of the county is up for debate. All sports in the county have been on ice since the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the state last March.
It’s been more than nine months since any Oregon student-athletes have participated in WIAA competition. During the month-long indoor gathering ban, OHS coaches still worked with athletes through Zoom video conference calls.
Oregon wrestling coach Ned Lease said the district will start practices Jan. 4. However, one big sticking point is under the new county order, there is no contact allowed. The current indoor gathering order is in effect until Jan. 13.
“I’m hopeful that the (COVID-19) Dane County numbers are conducive for allowing us to have contact then,” Lease said when the current order expires Jan. 13.
The Oregon boys hockey team started playing a club season not sanctioned with the WIAA, but under the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association. All of the Panthers’ hockey games are road games outside of Dane County.
During a special meeting on Dec. 16, the WIAA Board discussed the possibility of extending the wrestling season two weeks, but no action was taken. The revised 13-week wrestling calendar was approved in August.
Lease said the wrestling team is laser focused on what they can control.
“I’m not in a position where we can lobby Dane County,” he said. “We just have to dominate and be champions of the phase and order we are in.”
When wrestling practices begin, Lease said they will be focused on conditioning and improving other measurables like speed and power.