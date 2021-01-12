With the Oregon Area School District Board of Education's approval to play games outside of Dane County, the next month will be like a rollercoaster going backward.
The first games of the winter sports season will come with two to three weeks left before postseason play begins. The season generally will be one-third or less of the typical schedule schools play. And then fall sports begin in February and March and spring sports begin in April.
The school board voted 6-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, to allow Oregon High School winter sports teams to play games outside of the county as long as they have met practice mandates from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and will allow two to four spectators per player for neutral site games.
"This ideal situation where everyone would stay home is not reality," school board member Troy Pankratz said. "It pains me that students are sitting on the sidelines and watching their friends in other counties playing games."
It's been 10 months since the Oregon girls basketball team made a run to state for the first time since 1980.
"We accomplished so much last year," coach Adam Wamsley said. "I really want these seniors to have some sort of basketball. We are not going to take it for granted. We are just going to enjoy the moment."
But the WIAA has not moved back any of its postseason schedule, with most counties having allowed sports to go on since the fall.
In Dane County, games have been prohibited based on Madison Public Health and Dane County’s order that limits gatherings to 10 people or fewer inside and 25 or fewer outside. That ruling changed Monday, Jan. 11, to allowing 50 people outside but still requiring social distancing for high risk sports, generally contact sports such as football and basketball.
There is no playbook or road map for this year's sports season. For some students and coaches, if a team can play one game before the end of the season, they are considering that a success story.
The complexity of scheduling games and practices with the overlapping seasons and establishing and enforcing safety protocols adds to the difficulty of an already tough job of being a coach.
School board president Steve Zach weighed several factors before agreeing to allow OHS to play games outside of the county despite some of his reservations.
He said he considered his background as a prep and collegiate student-athlete, experiences as a youth baseball organizer and umpire and his role representing the community on a public board that gets health and safety advisement from PHMDC. Zach said as a public entity, the district's authority is PHMDC and they should follow its COVID-19 mandates and recommendations to protect the whole community.
"Playing games outside of Dane County is a workaround of what the agency that oversees us and advises us has said plain and simple," he said.
Zach was conflicted that the board was pushed into making a decision to give students the chance to play a shortened season.
"One of my fears and one of the factors in this is we are voting yes and being put in this position because one district after another crumbled and are doing that (agreeing to play games outside of the county),” he said. “Using that logic and decision-making is fraught with danger."
School board member Kevin Mehring said he sees the mental health benefits of keeping students involved in sports and keeping active lifestyles ongoing.
"We have to be flexible and know there are going to have starts and stops," Mehring said. "We need all the athletes to really understand that playing sports is a privilege and it's more of a privilege than ever to compete. I propose we do it not because everyone else is doing it, because it's the right thing to do."
School board member Tim LeBrun played in the band in high school, but didn’t participate in sports, but lauded their importance in education.
"I'm thinking about this decision about the way I think about parenting," he said. "We raised our family looking for ways to say yes. It's (sports) an important part of the education environment. To miss out on it for what has been about 300 days, there is a big gap in that component of education we are tasked with delivering."
Following protocols
The return to sports comes with many new rules.
One is student-athletes must sign a waiver to only play sports for OHS in-season. That would prohibit them from playing club sports or on other travel teams during the season, which is prohibited by the WIAA in-season.
Some students formed travel teams and club teams during the COVID-19 pandemic to play in other counties to get a chance to play.
Masks and at least 6 feet of social distance will be required for all basketball and hockey players on the court, ice and bench.
Athletes must fill out a health screening form before every practice and game. A follow-up COVID-19 tracing verification form before a game and again one week after a game are also required.
Oregon athletic director Mike Carr said if athletes don’t agree to complete a health screening form, they will be sent home. He added that OHS would use only one bus per team. Buses are limited to 25 players and coaches with one per seat.
Pankratz advised the high school should appoint parent volunteers for each team to ensure COVID-19 protocols are being followed.
"It's too much to put on a coach in addition to what they are already doing," he said.
Oregon school board member Ahna Bizjak told the board that’s not enough to mitigate the risks. She requested students playing winter sports stay in virtual learning during their season and two weeks after their final game played outside the county.
Bizjak was adamant the district follow county health department recommendations like they are with a return to in-person school.
"We did not go against the recommendation for academics and education, but we are potentially going to do it for athletics," Bizjak said. "I really struggle with that decision and have a hard time moving forward with that decision to prioritize athletics over academics. It only increases the risk of exposure and not only for the kids who are playing, but if we are in that phased in re-start, it increases the exposure to students, staff and teachers."
Overlapping seasons
The delayed fall sports season starting in February and March will overlap with both winter and spring sports.
Boys basketball ends in the first week of March, and the softball, baseball and boys track seasons start April 19, about two weeks before football ends. A few fall sports, such as golf, will continue into mid-May.
Multi-sport athletes will be allowed to play two sports at the same time, and the communication between coaches in whether a player is competing in football or track will be made jointly by the student-athletes and their coaches.
Carr said athletes would be at a higher risk of injury because of a lack of training time in the offseason and early practices that were cut short.
The overlaps create a tight window for scheduling games for area athletic directors. Each team will have a minimum number of practices it must hold before the start of games.
Boys and girls basketball teams must hold seven practices, hockey teams need 10 and wrestling teams need eight.
After six straight days of basketball practice or games, teams are required to have one day off. Another challenge is finding teams with an opening on their schedule and facilities to play outside of the county.
Wrestling teams across the state are limited to one dual or tournament per week this season. In about two weeks, the Oregon wrestling team will compete in a regional on Jan. 30. That means they will have two dual meets before postseason play starts.
Scramble to schedule
Carr has already scheduled more than 20 games for OHS teams, including a full schedule for the wrestling team.
"We want to play as many games as we can to get prepared for the WIAA postseason," Carr said.
Many athletic directors are using Twitter, email and the WIAA website to schedule games. However, most of the teams in Dane County are all trying to schedule games at the same time at locations outside of the county.
Carr said the way Oregon is getting games in is by filling in for other teams having positive COVID-19 outbreaks and having to quarantine. Janesville Craig High School had to suspend sports activities for two weeks.
He is getting creative in scheduling. Both the Oregon girls and boys basketball teams were scheduled to play a varsity doubleheader against Mount Horeb on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells. Carr said to rent part of the JAG facility and paying officials will cost more than $800, but it can be split between the two schools.
He has contacted other high schools in the area about using their gyms for practice if their home teams are playing games on the road. Carr said many school boards from other districts are not allowing outside schools to use their gyms.