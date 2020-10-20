Badger Conference league winter sports competitions have been canceled for 2020-21, and no conference champions will be crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference, which includes Oregon High School, announced the decision Friday, Oct. 16, in an email. It does not prevent member schools from participating in nonconference competitions, though none can be held in Dane County under existing health department orders.
As a result, the Oregon School District has suspended all high school and middle school winter sports competitions until allowed by Public Health Madison and Dane County, Oregon High School athletic director Mike Carr wrote in an Oct. 16 news release to parents of OHS students. He added that the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and communities is the top priority.
“We realize that our current situation is not easy for any of us and has been extremely challenging for our students, parents, and coaches,” he wrote.
Carr said OHS student-athletes in winter sports are still encouraged to continue to register and submit paperwork so they can participate when the county gives the go-ahead.”
He said the district is working with high school coaches to provide small group in-person activities that will meet the county’s requirements. High school winter sports coaches also will continue to provide virtual learning team activities as they did in the fall.
Carr said the district is working with middle school partners on the possibility of shifting middle school practices and games to later in the school year.
The Badger Conference includes 16 schools in seven different counties, including Dane County that has been hit hard by COVID-19. Based on guidance from PHMDC, the conference superintendents, principals and athletic directors have agreed conference competitions cannot take place during the winter season, Carr said.
The WIAA plans to conduct winter sports and has sent out health guidelines for winter sports, which include boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls ice hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling.
The conference acknowledged in its Oct. 16 statement there will likely be different plans throughout the conference and state depending on the spread of the virus and local health department guidance.
“We understand the need to be flexible, adaptable, and use creative thinking as we move forward and appreciate the understanding of our school communities as we continue to work together to navigate the COVID-19 situation,” the conference statement reads.