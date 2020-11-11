Sitting in his tree stand about 15 feet off the ground just before sunset, 82-year-old Jack Ricker had the shot of a lifetime.
About 30-yards away from him stood an 11-point buck. He pulled back his bow, lined up the shot and — bullseye. Ricker shot the buck right through the lungs, a perfect shot, he told the Observer.
After letting it sit for about an hour, Ricker and his two sons tracked the deer and found it about 80-yards away from his stand, he said. The buck weighed 232 pounds and scored an estimated 152.5 points which is a score that is calculated based on different measurements on the buck’s antlers.
Ricker, who has lived in the Oregon area for 61 years, said he has been waiting for this one for a lifetime. This was the biggest buck he has ever shot.
“It was a clear shot, nice and open,” he said. “Finally.”
The buck was shot on Ricker’s and his wife’s land in southwestern Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 23. There is about 100 acres of land set aside for hunting and another 11 acres set aside for food, Ricker’s daughter, Lynn Krizan told the Observer.
The buck was shot two weeks shy of Ricker’s 82nd birthday. A birthday her dad wont forget, Krizan said.