Oregon High School juniors Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley wanted to be doubles partners since they entered high school.
The duo got the chance this season at No. 2 doubles. Wirtz and Yeakley continued their unbeaten season, defeating Verona’s Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski 6-1, 7-5 to capture a WIAA Janesville Craig sectional championship and an alternate fall state berth on Wednesday, April 14, at Palmer Park in Janesville.
“I’m proud of how far we have come,” Wirtz said. “We have been wanting to play together since freshman year so it’s pretty awesome.”
Wirtz and Yeakley (8-0) defeated Janesville Craig’s Rebecca Frank and Ellah Turenne 7-6 (5), 6-2 in a semifinal match.
“The Oregon tennis team usually doesn’t make it this far,” Yeakley said. “We didn’t come in with super high hopes. We were glad and proud of our hard work. All we can do is our best and we are glad we made it this far.”
Both Wirtz and Yeakley have relied on strong work ethics even when it comes to their hobbies that helped them set a high standard on the court. Yeakley is in the Oregon High School Band and said her passion is music. She teaches middle school students about how to play the trumpet.
The hobbies for Wirtz include hiking, painting and playing soccer.
“We have worked really well together and had a really good season communicating,” Wir said.
Yeakley said the key was staying confident, but not getting too cocky.
“When we got cocky is when we started to lose,” she said. “We have to keep our heads in the battle and every point counts.”
The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Jordan Strieff and Stephanie Lo lost a quarterfinal match to Janesville Craig’s Addison Kooyman and Karyssa Norland 6-1, 6-0. Strieff and Lo received great news on Friday, April 16, when they were selected as special state qualifiers.
Oregon had all three doubles teams compete at the sectional. The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Gabiela Vanderwegen and Kimberly Urban and Ella Peotter at No. 2 singles each finished third place.
Vanderwegen and Urban lost a semifinal match to Janesville Craig’s Hattie Plenty and Bridget Reilly 6-0, 6-2. In a third-place match, Vanderwegen and Urban cruised by Whitewater’s Jeanette Falcon and Vanesa Wence 6-0, 6-0.
Peotter lost to Janesville Craig’s Allison Grund 4-6, 6-4, 11-9. In a third-place match, Peotter outlasted Jefferson’s Laura Traver in three sets 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.