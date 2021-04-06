In her final prep season, Oregon High School senior Zoe Rule is headed to the state swim meet.
Rule finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 22 seconds in the WIAA Division 1 Jefferson/Beloit Memorial sectional on Tuesday, March 30, to qualify for state.
Rule set a season-best time in the 100 fly by 3.1 seconds.
The Oregon girls swimming team also qualified two relays for state — the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.
The Panthers’ 200 free relay team of Noelle Marsh, Rule, Brooke White and Halle Bush took fourth with a time of 1:43.62, a three second drop from their seed time.
Senior Victoria Helvig teamed with Marsh, Rule and Bush to take fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:54), a season-best time by eight seconds.
Oregon finished 10th in the sectional with 123 points, five points behind fifth place Janesville Parker/Evansville. McFarland captured the team title, outdistancing Milton 307-249.
“For me personally, it didn’t feel like the last meet of my career, because the knowledge that we could make state made it seem as if it was just another important meet and not the last one,” Bush said. “Finding out about making state was a wave of emotions.”
Bush took eighth in the 200 free (2:04.35), a three second drop from her seed time. Marsh finished eighth in the 50 free (26.12).
Bush said being a team captain has been one of the most rewarding experiences in her life.
“I enjoy motivating them to achieve their goals. I wouldn’t have traded these last four years for anything,” she said.
Helving placed ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.25), an 8.2 second drop from her seed time. Lily Gebauer took 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.83) and Marsh placed 13th in the same event (1:18.97).
Helvig said this is one of the best ways she can imagine ending her high school career.
“With Covid, having the opportunity to swim at all and with this team especially is the perfect end to her career,” Helvig said. “To top it off, making state as a senior makes the whole experience sweeter.”