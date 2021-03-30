The calendar might have shown March, but Oregon sophomore Dasha Vorontsov and the Panther girls cross country team turned in a perfect day, taking the top five places against Badger South Conference rival Stoughton.
With cross country usually being a fall sport, Oregon like many other teams in Dane County are getting used to running 5,000-meter races in the alternate fall season this spring.
Vorontsov won the race in 20 minutes, 43 seconds and the Panthers turned in a perfect race to run by the Vikings 15-50 on Saturday, March 27, at Stoughton High School. The Panthers had the top seven finishers, but only the top five scores count in the team score.
“It’s clear that we are a really good team and will be strong going into future races,” Vorontsov said. “I’m really excited for that.”
It marked the first cross country meet in one-and-a-half years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last meet Vorontsov competed in was the WIAA Division 1 state meet in 2019. Her time would have placed her 10th in the boys’ race.
“It was a very positive and refreshing experience,” Vorontsov said. “I’m really happy I had the opportunity to do it through the pandemic. I’m thankful I got this chance to compete again.”
Oregon sophomore Libby Beirne finished second (21:59), and senior Julia Hutchinson took third (22:02).
Sophomore teammate Ria Outhouse-Sieling placed fourth (22:03), and junior Grace Riedl was fifth (22:39). Senior Clara Hughes finished sixth (23:05) and freshman Mari Ceaca-Villa took seventh (24:23).
“It’s not today that was the key,” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said. “The key is what these girls did in the last year of work. A lot of them worked hard all winter, and I saw groups of them out there when it was 10 degrees. People see this but they don’t realize all the work it took to have that kind of success today.”
Debroux said the goal for the Panthers is to get better by May.
“Today was a good step,” he said.
Oregon will run again against Monroe on Saturday, April 3, at Twining Park in Monroe.
Debroux said it’s good to see the team racing again and they will do whatever it takes to have a chance to compete.
“Our girls would race in shackles,” he said. “They have an opportunity the school district gave us to race, be together they are not going to mess this up. After no track season how can you not celebrate this time.”