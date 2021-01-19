Oregon High School junior guard Emily Mortenson knocked down five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Panthers to a 52-36 win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells. It marked the first win this season for Oregon (1-2).
The Panthers broke open an eight-point lead at the half with a 17-7 run to start the second half. Mortenson scored 11 points during the surge, hitting a trio of 3-pointers.
“I felt like I couldn’t miss,” she said.
Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak after opening the season with three games in four days. The losses came to two-time defending state champion La Crosse Aquinas, the top-ranked team in Division 4, and New Berlin Eisenhower, ranked No. 2 in Division 2.
“I think it’s good we have played those teams and I think we can be one of those teams,” Mortenson said. “It felt good to play them, because that is the competition we will be up against if we want to go back to state.”
Coach Adam Wamsley said he was excited to see the offensive efficiency, attacking the Vikings’ 2-3 zone.
“We needed that after last night’s game where we didn’t shoot so well at New Berlin Eisenhower,” he said.
The Panthers moved the ball and attacked the zone by getting the ball into the high post and down low with quick passes. The movement by Oregon off the ball helped them create easier scoring opportunities in the second half.
“We knew they would play that zone and we had to shoot them out of it,” Wamsley said. “We were able to move the ball, get some post feeds and kick it out. We needed that confidence.”
Mortenson said the key to attacking the zone was making them come to the ball, making a ball fake and then a bounce pass.
“We had to come to the ball and I thought we did a good job with that,” Mortenson said.
Senior guard Carleigh Roberts added 10 points and had five steals. Senior forward Megan Bloyer also scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Senior guard Jaelyn Nedelcoff had a team-high seven rebounds and seven assists. Junior guard Payton Lang added three steals. The Panthers shot 36.8% from beyond the arc (7 of 19).
Despite a shortened season, Wamsley still has his sights set on the team preparing for the postseason.
“Since there is no conference championship being played this year, our goal is to prepare for regionals and win regionals, win sectionals and get back to state,” he said. “So why not? That’s why we scheduled some of the best teams in the state. It didn’t go the way we wanted but it’s about getting better.”