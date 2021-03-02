Oregon High School junior Yordanos Zelinski, a two-time state qualifier in cross country, planned to go out for boys soccer in the fall even though his passion is track and field.
When the fall sports season was pushed back to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zelinski changed his mind and dedicated himself to running to prepare for cross country and track seasons he wasn’t sure would ever come.
Now, he’s two and a half weeks away from the first official cross country practice. He has been training 11 months with senior teammate Brenden Dieter and junior Eli Weink.
“I’ve never trained this much in my life,” Zelinski said. “I usually just train one month before the season.”
It’s been more than a year since he ran in a prep cross country meet. Zelinski, who hopes to run track and field at the University of Texas or University of Oregon, has been running six to 12-miles per day five days a week for about a year. He, Dieter and Weink have averaged about 40 miles a week the past few weeks.
Weink is playing football, but Zeliniski and Dieter are gearing up for the cross country season that has its first practice on March 23.
Zelinski finished 82nd at state last year (17 minutes, 3.5 seconds), the 10th-best time among all sophomores. His best time in the 5,000-meter run was 16:44 in 2019.
He ran a 5K at the Stoughton High School track earlier last fall and ran a 16:04. He finished 17th at the Wisconsin Meet of Champions on Nov. 7 (16:31) at the Brown Deer Golf Course in Brillion. Dieter competed in the boys open race in the Wisconsin Meet of Champions and finished 10th (18:34).
“Those college coaches haven’t seen me run since my freshman year in track,” he said. “I want to take running to a different level and get the school record.”
The 5,000-meter school record is 15:59. He has been running five days a week and lifting weights twice a week at his home.
Zelinski has been lifting weights on his off running days so he is not tired when he runs.
“We have been running when it’s 18 degrees, snowing and hailing,” he said. “To be honest, I know what my goals are. I have the mindset to be ready to compete. I’m trying to be a good leader and teammate to push themselves.”
Zelinski and Dieter soon will switch to running 13 miles a day. When Oregon starts cross country practice, Zelinski said it will include more speed work.
“Brenden wants to really push it because it’s his senior year,” Zelinski said. “Brenden is trying to get faster and ready for the season. Eli is just running to stay in shape for track.”
If runners will be required to wear masks during cross country meets, Zelinski said it’s something that will take some time to get adjusted to. During his training workouts with Dieter and Weink, they don’t always run with a mask on because they are spread out and take different routes.
“Everyone runs at different speeds,” he said. “If we have to wear a mask it will be a challenge if we are going all-out running a 5K.”
When he’s not running or completing homework, Zelinski’s hobbies are playing Cold War and Rocket League on the Xbox and spending time with family and friends.
The sectional meet for the alternate fall season is still to be determined. It’s also uncertain what the culminating end of season event will be for the alternate fall sports cross country season.
If there is a state meet, Zelinski said his goal is to finish in the top 10. The culminating end of season event at the end of the alternate cross country is slated the week of May 3. The first week of track and field season will overlap with the end of the cross country season.
“I’m kind of bummed if I have to miss the first track meet,” he said. “Track is my first priority. It can only help me get faster and succeed. I will be in great shape going into track.”