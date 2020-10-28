Devin Keast, a junior wrestler at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, would like to accomplish two goals this season — secure a starting spot, and qualify for the national tournament.
Keast is trying to lock down the 165-pound spot in what is an unusual year for college wrestling. With no contact being allowed in practice and social distancing being stressed, Keast is preparing for what is an already shortened season.
Right now practice is being held in “pods” with six guys around each weight class, Keast told the Observer on Friday, Oct.23. The closest thing to demonstrate a match in practice is to shadow wrestle, which means that they are going through all the motions without actually making contact with each other, he said.
In order to help the season go on as planned, the team set up a daily protocol meeting where they are checked for for COVID-19 symptoms. Once competition starts for the season the team will have to be tested every week.
Since arriving at Oshkosh, Keast has compiled a record of 4-7 overall that includes three pins. As a team last year Oshkosh finished fifth in the WIAC conference where they were 1-4 and finished 4-10 overall. Keast’s main goal for the team is the same goal every year: to win conference.
“We have a really solid squad this year,” he said. “As a team we know we can win the conference.”
The 2018 graduate of Oregon High School left the area with an impressive resume. In his time as a Panther, Keast qualified for the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state tournament at 160 pounds. He also placed third in the 1,600-meter relay at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state track and field championship.
He plans on graduating in spring 2022 with a degree in kinesiology. From there, he plans on going to grad school for athletic training.
Oshkosh starts its season in January and Keast hopes to have contact practices before then.
“The word is that we can start contact this next month,” he said. “So we will have to see.”