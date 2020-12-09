Oregon High School boys basketball team members, with the help of two of their fathers, have organized a team playing tournaments in a league in Wisconsin Dells.
“All of the basketball players are anxious to get back on the court no matter what that looks like,” Oregon junior Brady Taylor said. “We have all missed basketball and we are disappointed we can’t have a season right now. No matter where we are at, we are just making the best of it.”
Oregon senior Ryan McCorkle’s father, Jon McCorkle, organized a five-week Wisconsin Dells league where the Panthers play two games a week for four weeks, followed by a tournament. The Oregon team is not affiliated with OHS or sanctioned by the WIAA. Players are responsible for providing their own jerseys and setting up transportation to tournaments.
The OHS boys basketball team was scheduled to start socially distanced small group practices Nov. 23. Public Health Madison and Dane County still has an order in effect banning all indoor gatherings until Dec. 16.
Badger Conference league winter sports competitions were canceled for 2020-21 on Oct. 16, and no conference champions will be crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools can still participate in nonconference competitions, though none can be held in Dane County under existing health department orders.
The Badger Conference includes 16 schools in seven different counties, including Dane County that has been hit hard by COVID-19.
“I’m not sure if we will play any games outside of Dane County,” Taylor said. “Hopefully, Mr. (Mike) Carr and coach (Chris) Siebert will agree on that. That is what the players on the team are hoping for.”
Oregon sophomore Eric Patterson’s father, Chris Patterson, has organized a tournament schedule and Oregon has played at tournaments in the Wisconsin Dells three of the past four weeks. Oregon went 2-1 last weekend, beating Verona by 13 points and escaping with a 53-50 win over a Shoebox club team. The only loss for Oregon came to Lourdes Academy, 53-51.
Junior Ryne Panzer said the team has had seven to nine players for each of the three tournaments. He said every time out, the team is getting better and building chemistry.
“I just want to keep working on being a leader and point guard,” Panzer said. “I’m just trying to keep myself and everyone safe while playing basketball and doing what I love to do.”
Panzer said the commitment by players to sign up for tournaments and league play has been strong.
“I think it shows that we have some dedicated kids at Oregon,” he said. “I just want to get back in the flow of basketball, work on some skills and build some chemistry.”
Panzer has been lifting weights, staying in touch with teammates and shooting whenever he can.
“I think the goal is to improve individually and as a basketball team,” he said. “All of us who are playing love basketball.”