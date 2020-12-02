It’s not the senior year Erik Victorson envisioned. He expected to take shooting and ballhandling drills. Run until his feet hurt in his new basketball shoes.
Instead, Victorson and his family made the tough decision to move from Oregon to Escanaba, Michigan. He transferred to the high school in the Upper Peninsula after the first quarter at Oregon High School.
Victorson said at first the idea of moving to Michigan to play basketball and have in-person classes his senior year was a joke. As the calendar moved closer to the start of the first basketball practice, the gathering orders by Public Health Madison and Dane County became stricter with no end in sight. He grew weary and frustrated with no directive on when sports would return. Like many other student-athletes, he turned to his AAU basketball team and a fall basketball league in Elkhorn to help fill the void.
“As the season drew nearer, we talked to the administration and coaches and there was no hope or optimism or desire to get on the court to play,” Victorson said.
He doesn’t blame the school district or high school coaches. A new PHMDC went into effect Nov. 18, banning indoor gathering at least Dec. 16. That includes in-person games, sports and competitions and put an end to small group practices and open gyms that some schools like Oregon had started.
“They had rules and protocols to follow,” he said. “I wanted to have a senior basketball season. I’m hoping to play basketball at the next level.”
Face masks are still required in Wisconsin and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less. Anyone hosting a gathering could face a fine of $1,000 plus court costs.
That’s the driving force in his move to Michigan. However, he has found another benefit. While the virtual school work through OHS wasn’t too difficult, Victorson said it led to some unproductivity.
“The virtual lessons were just so unproductive for me,” he said. “I wasn’t doing anything with my day. We thought the best thing for me would be moving to Michigan and having in-person classes so I could see people.”
Victorson had in-person classes in Escanaba for a while, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a three-week emergency order Nov. 15, that requires a pause on indoor social gatherings to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. High schools and colleges may proceed with remote learning, but must end in-person classes.
Under this order, indoor residential gatherings are limited to two households at any one time. Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery only. Gyms will remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place. Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes will be closed.
Victorson said he can get back to in-person classes on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The high school he attends will then have a hybrid model of two days in-person and two virtual learning days.
“It will allow us to get basketball and winter sports rolling again,” he said.
Victorson was a first-team Badger South All-Conference selection last year after averaging 18.1 points per game. He shot a team-best 39% from 3-point range (55 of 141) and 79.6% from the free throw line, averaging 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
When the Badger Conference athletic directors agreed to push the fall season back to the spring, Victorson didn’t get a chance to start at quarterback like he did last season. Instead, he was one of six Oregon boys basketball players who played in a Wisconsin Swing fall league at Elkhorn. About six teams with 45 to 70 players had a four-week fall season where they played two games each Sunday. The final Sunday was set up as a tournament.
Victorson said it was a great turnout for pickup fall league games.
“I think a lot of players were deprived from playing basketball in the summer,” he said. “I wanted to do the fall league to stay sharp and on point. I think with no gyms open in Dane County and no gyms to go play at, it was kind of hopeless.”