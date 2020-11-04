As Jon Nedelcoff walks around an old Seville Corporation storage facility wearing a Southwestern High School hooded sweatshirt in honor of his late father, his passion for coaching and teaching is evident.
Nedelcoff, who worked as an AP U.S. history teacher for 28 years, including more than an eight-year stint at Oregon High School and coached boys basketball for 26 years and eight years at OHS, jumped at the chance of starting a private basketball training facility, which opened last month. He said he always envisioned down the line opening an indoor basketball training facility, and after looking at various options since last January, learned about an available former storage facility at Seville on 885 Market Street, and decided to rent it.
“It does give an opportunity for kids to have an outlet in an unprecedented time especially socially and emotionally,” Nedelcoff told the Observer. “It’s taken off because I think kids are hungry.”
Nedelcoff, a former assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville under Bo Ryan who also coached the Moline boys basketball team for three years, tapped into the knowledge of other small business owners including Gary Gorman, CEO of Gorman and Company; Bob Head, owner and designer of Orange Whip; and his brother to start his basketball venture. He said the business plan came together faster than he imagined.
He has 50 students and spends 30 hours teaching private basketball lessons scheduled for each week. He works with two second-graders all the way up to a Division I out of state college basketball player.
While many businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nedelcoff’s has seen his venture jump-start, with many high school conferences canceling fall and winter sports seasons because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. He said the number of students increased from 12 to 50 in three weeks.
Nedelcoff said he always offered private basketball lessons, even more since he retired from teaching, but never as a business.
“If kids needed help you helped them,” he said. “It’s like if you are tutoring in Spanish or math.”
Career shift
Nedelcoff coached the OHS boys basketball team for eight seasons, compiling a record of 107-82 and winning one WIAA regional championship. His record overall in more than two decades of coaching is 356-198.
Nedelcoff credits his former coaching and teaching mentors, including his late father Jim Nedelcoff, a Hall of Fame basketball and football coach at Southwestern High School, former University of Wisconsin coach Ryan and Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Pettigoue, a Hall of Fame and the winningest coach in the history of the state with 963 wins in 53 seasons of coaching.
In coaching high school boys basketball, he followed in the footsteps of his father, who is only the fifth coach in Wisconsin to be inducted into both the football and basketball Hall of Fame.
“That’s why I still wear my dad’s old high school gear,” Nedelcoff said. “My dad had a lot to do with me teaching and coaching.”
Vision for the future
The private basketball lessons start with a warm-up with the basketball. Then Nedelcoff has players complete ball handling drills, incorporates a first explosive step and then a finish at the rim or a jump shot. He works with some groups of three.
“I believe if you get past three than it’s tougher to teach,” he said. “I’m not a Charlie Brown teacher and talk a lot. It’s quick and to the point and in this day and age you have to engage.”
Nedelcoff said it’s about building on sequences players will use during a game. He will use chairs, cones and will play a “dummy” defense and allow players to read how he is playing them on the perimeter.
Nedelcoff said the vision is to eventually offer some live 3-on-3 basketball leagues.
“l bring a little passion, teach them a little perseverance, give them little purpose and most of all maybe have them pay it forward and show someone else how much their parents invested in them,” he said.