A new Badfish Creek Bridge engineering contract must be submitted by the Town of Rutland and signed by Gov. Tony Evers by June 2021; even though the project isn’t expected to start until 2025.
Mark Westerveld, project engineer for the state Department of Transportation’s Southwest Region, went over the bridge replacement project on Hwy. A with the town board in a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8, through video conference.
Even though the contract to build the new bridge probably won’t go out for bid until September 2024, Westerveld said the state and municipal agreement must be finalized because of state and federal funding being allocated for the project in the proposed 2021 budget.
“We are doing it now because we were told the contract has to be in this fiscal year and signed by the Governor,” he said.
The project, estimated to cost $589,711, will be 80% funded ($471,369) by federal and state funds, with Rutland responsible for the remaining 20% ($118,342). The new 53-foot long, 26-foot wide bridge with approaches is 27 feet longer than the existing bridge.
The 2021 county budget earmarked $6.5 million for construction of the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park, including an additional $25,000 for replacing the Badfish Creek Bridge.
Federal and state funding for the construction of the bridge is limited to $405,664 and design is capped at $65,705, Westerveld said.
The town has seven steps to complete the bridge replacement project. The town board has to select a consultant selection committee, formalize the scope and costs for the bridge, develop consultant and engineering firm ranking criteria, complete a process for interviewing and select a consultant to recommend to the state DOT.
Westerveld said the selection committee will want to interview or get proposals from at least three engineering consulting firms. The committee also will need to develop criteria for selecting a consulting firm to build the new bridge and that may include quality, past performance and other similar projects.
Westerveld said the town should document all procedures with the new bridge project and keep them for three years in case of a federal audit. He said the town doesn’t want to risk losing federal funds in the construction of the new bridge.
The engineering consultant will design the bridge over one-and-a half to two years, Westerveld said.