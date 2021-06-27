When Oregon senior midfielder Jenna Bennett dribbled into a prime position where she could power a shot on goal, she appeared to be tripped with 44 seconds left against Green Bay Notre Dame in a WIAA DIvision 2 state semifinal.
No foul and resulting penalty kick was awarded by referees and then came a second lightning delay that lasted 1 hour, 43 minutes on Thursday, June 24, at Pat Jones Field at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. After the lightning delay, the Panthers struggled to maintain their momentum and lost a heartbreaker 2-1 in overtime to the Tritons.
“I made a move to get past her and she stuck her foot out and tripped me,” Bennett said. “It was unfortunate. I didn’t think they were going to call a PK.”
Oregon coach Bobby Nichols said he thought the Panthers should have been awarded a penalty kick at the end of the second half.
“I thought we had the momentum and then the rain delay killed us,” Nichols said. “I thought it was just a matter of time to break down and get another goal.”
With thunder rumbling and a berth in the state title game on the line at least one other Oregon player agreed with her coach and Bennett’s assessments.
“Sometimes the refs don’t like to have the guts to make the call to decide the game,” Nedelcoff said.
The Panthers were coming off a 2-1 emotional win over Waukesha West in a Division 2 sectional championship to reach state.
“Our goal is to play in the sectional final every year,” Nichols said. “That is where we should be. We know we are contending to come to state. We played a hell of a game against Waukesha (West). I think part of that is we had to play up to beat them. WIth a high comes a low and this was potentially our low point.”
The state semifinal featured two lightning delays lasting more than two hours. The Division 2 state tournament had to be played on Thursday because the Division 3 and 4 state tournaments were set for Friday and Uihlein Park was booked on Saturday.
“It was just poorly managed not to the fault of them but with the weather,” Nichols said. “It’s hard to get a team warmed up and then they throw you back in. If we would have done our job it wouldn’t have got to that point.”
Oregon (13-2) has made six straight state tournament appearances and was the Division 2 state champion in 2019.
“No matter what we came out and wanted to win,” said Nedelcoff, who will play soccer at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, next year. “I think we were on such a high against Waukesha West and we have to go into every game like we are going to be the underdog. I’m so happy to be a part of this team. It doesn’t take away from any of the season we had.”
Oregon had a slight edge in shots on goal 9-7. The Panthers had a big edge on corner kicks 12-3.
“Some days the better team doesn’t win and I still feel like we were the better team,” Nichols said.
Bennett scored a goal on a cross from Nedelcoff at 59:49 to tie the game at 1. It marked Bennett’s 13th goal of the season.
“I knew as long as I got on line she would be there,” Nedelcoff said. “I just had to make sure I got there and she had a really good finish.”
Green Bay Notre Dame junior midfielder Maggie Thillman scored a goal from 12-yards out on a shot over Oregon junior goalkeeper Payton Lang’s head to give the Tritons a 1-0 lead at 35 minutes, 49 seconds. The Panthers had five shots on goal and fiver corner kicks in the first half, but trailed 1-0.
“We knew this was going to be a good team and we just had to snap out of it,” Nedelcoff said. “We needed to be the best we could be and the first half was not the image we wanted to paint. The second half we came out strong and with the rain delays it didn’t go the way we wanted it to.”
Lang had five saves.
“I thought she had an outstanding game,” Nichols said. “It just came down to a couple of bhalls we couldn’t keep out of the net. She’s been stellar all year. I think some of that is weather related. We don’t play on turf. We are a grass field team.”
Nedelcoff had six shots, including three shots on goal, and agreed the second lightning delay was tough to overcome.
“It definitely was difficult to stay motivated,” she said. “We come out with fresh legs with the start and stop with the rain delay, it was hard to go out there and sprint as hard as you could.”
She said the Tritons were quicker to the 50-50 balls in the overtime.
“It had been a change because usually we are the team outworking them and getting the 50-50 balls,” Nedelcoff said.
Bennett, who will play soccer at Viterbo University in La Crosse next year, put the season in perspective.
“I’m sad we are not going to win,” Bennett said. “After returning as the returning state champs, I was hoping we would make it back.”
Bennett said the Panthers had a great season winning the Badger South Conference championship and setting the team single season record for most goals scored (67).
“I can’t be upset about that,” she said.