As many teenagers streamed TV shows and movies on Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior captains for the Oregon girls cross country team set up the buddy system to complete training workouts.
Many of the Oregon girls cross country runners set up duos during the winter to complete training workouts from coach Doug Debroux.
Oregon displayed its depth, dominating with five runners finishing in the top 10 to win the WIAA Stoughton sectional on Saturday, May 1. The Panthers scored 31 points to finish well ahead of runner-up New Glarus/Monticello (92) in the 12-team sectional. The Panthers qualified for state as a team for the first time since 2012.
“When it was 10 degrees out these girls were out running,” Debroux said. “Not everyone can say that. This is their reward. I’m a blessed guy.”
Stoughton took third (128). The top two teams earned automatic state berths and the top five individuals not on those top two teams also punched their tickets to state.
“These girls are so tough mentally,” Debroux said. “When the challenge is before them they rise to it. They do that because they know they have done everything they can to prepare every single day.”
Oregon sophomore Dasha Vorontsov won an individual sectional championship with a time of 19 minutes, 26.7 seconds in the 5,000-meter race.
“It’s the best feeling I have ever had because it’s a dream come true to go to state as a team,” she said.
Vorontsov surged by Brodhead/Juda senior Madelynn McIntyre at the 2.5-mile mark.
“I’m really proud of myself and thankful for my team,” she said after running a season best time.
Vorontsov is a two-time state qualifier.
“Dasha is on her own planet,” Debroux said.
Sophomore teammate Libby Beirne finished sixth (21:19.5) and junior Amelia Hermanson took seventh (21:22.6).
“It means so much,” Bierne said. “We have worked so hard and I’m excited we just get to break the cycle of not making it. We are just so ready and have been waiting. Nothing is better than getting to do all of this.”
Junior Grace Riedl finished eighth (21:28.8) and senior Julia Hutchinson placed ninth (21:28.8).
“They push and pull each other to get better,” Debroux said. “They don’t compete against each other. They know at practice if they are pushing a teammate to be better that is helping our team be better.”
Oregon High School, like many other schools, pushed the cross country season to an alternate fall season this spring. For Hutchinson, the wait and training during the winter was worth it.
“I think what kept our focus the whole time we were in quarantine is what would happen afterwards,” Hutchinson said. “The hope for that chance really kept us going. Everyone was so committed.”
Hutchinson said she would be out running in the winter and pass another Panthers’ duo.
“It was cool that everyone was out there working for the same goal,” Hutchinson said. “I think a really important key was having that accountability over the winter.”
Senior Clara Huighes placed 19th (22:42.9). She was the highest scoring No. 6 runner even though her score didn’t count in the team standings, which only counted the top five scores. She finished with a faster time than every other team’s No. 4 and No. 5 runners.
“It’s crazy,” Hughes said of qualifying for state. “I’m so excited. I feel like everyone has earned it.”
Hughes also said the key to winning the sectional is the training the team did in the winter and spring.
“I feel like everyone just pushed through the whole COVID experience and we are all just better off,” Hughes said.