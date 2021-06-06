The line of trees hugging the fairway on each hole posed extra challenges for Oregon senior Nicholas Kipp and his teammates during the WIAA Division 1 Portage regional on Tuesday, June 1, at the Portage Country Club.
Kipp for the most part conquered the draping trees and sand traps that provided pitfalls for many golfers during the event. Kipp finished second place in the regional with a 12-over-par 83 to help the Panthers qualify for the Janesville Parker sectional on Tuesday, June 9.
“I have had a few tournaments where I have lost a place on a scorecard playoff,” Kipp said. “It felt good to get one in a bigger tournament than just an invite. I was hoping I could count on my team a little bit too and they could take some weight off my shoulders, and they did that.”
Oregon finished third with a 353, two strokes behind regional runner-up Sun Prairie. Monona Grove captured the regional team title (346) and Stoughton took fourth (358) to also earn sectional berths.
“Based on the team averages coming in I felt pretty confident we could advance,” Oregon coach Sara Mess said. “I didn’t want to rest on our heels. I wanted to make sure we went out and competed.”
Results of the Janesville Parker regional on Tuesday, June 9, were not available at press time.
“It’s always tough to predict golf,” Mess said. “We have been very up and down this year. Consistency is something we have been lacking this year. Maybe it’s something we can find at the end of the season.”
Oregon sophomore Billy McCorkle tied Sun Prairie’s Aiden O’Garza for sixth (87). Oregon senior Johnnie Thysse tied Stoughton’s Luke Fernholz and McFarland’s Ryan Ertel for 12th (90). Senior Gavin Rieder carded a 93 to place 19th and round out the top four for the Panthers.
Mess said the team struggled on the front nine.
“I knew it was going to be tricky because there are quite a few trees and the greens are small,” Mess said. “If you are not accurate with your approach shots, you will be chipping.”
McCorkle shot a 46 on the front but bounced back with a 5-over-par 41 on the back nine. He was the only Panther golfer to score better on the back than the front.
The back nine tested the patience of golfers if their tee shot strayed from the fairway.
Several holes are lined with trees and it made for narrower tee shots.
“If you go off line you have to punch out instead of going right at the green,” Mess said. “It complicates things.”
Kipp said the first three holes on the back nine are the toughest holes on the course. On No. 10, Kipp double bogeyed. He rebounded to par No. 10 and double bogeyed No. 11.
“They are just mentally taxing,” Kipp said. “If you do good on those three holes you can take that momentum and ride it the last few holes.”
No. 11 is a long par 5 and No. 12 is a long, tight driving hole.
“If you don’t hit a very good tee shot you have a long second shot with trouble up the left,” he said. “You have to play strategic enough where you can still place a good score, but not too conservative because you can end up putting yourself in a worse situation.”
After the regional, Mess was looking forward to seeing if the Panthers could improve on their score from Riverside earlier this season at the sectional event.
Mess said the Riverside Golf Course is one of the best courses the Panthers have played.
Mess, who has a background in golf course architecture, said the dog legs on the course are where the golfers could make up some strokes on other competitors.
“It’s very difficult to design good dog legs where you have to play to the outside of the dog leg and Riverside has a couple of those,” Mess said. “If you know where to position your shots you can get an advantage in terms of your angle into the green and how you approach it.”