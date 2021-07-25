Oregon’s Zack Riddle pulled off a late slide by two cars before a caution flag to win his third championship in the NASCAR Late Model feature on Friday, July 23, at Madison International Speedway.
Riddle has six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes at Madison International Speedway this summer. He is the NASCAR Late Model points leader with 725 points. He is a two-time Late Model champion at MIS, and is 68 points ahead of Bobby Wilberg.
The Madison race track had two 25-lap NASCAR Late Model feature races. The other feature race was won by Lake Mills’ Stephren Scheel.
In the second feature where Riddle captured the title, Kyle Smith of Lake Mills jumped out to an early lead, but Will Rece wasted no time getting up to second. On the third lap, Rece snuck inside of Smith to take the lead. Shaun Scheel, of Lake Mills, moved inside of Smith on the fourth lap to take the second position. One lap later, Riddle moved into fourth.
Rece increased his lead to about eight car lengths, while Scheel, Wilberg and Riddle battled it out for second.
On lap 15, Rece was able to clear Wilberg, but then would drift up the track, allowing Riddle to slide by both cars to take the lead on lap 16. The caution flag would wave again with eight laps to go when Buddy Kofoid experienced mechanical issues.
In the restart, Riddle chose the low side with Goede on the outside followed by Wilberg on the inside of the second row and Stephen Scheel moved up to the outside. Riddle jumped back to the lead with Goede fighting his way back on the inside. Riddle opened up a two car length advantage as he began to pull away from the field.
The race stayed green the rest of the way, allowing Riddle to maintain his lead and pick up the checkered flag followed by Goede, Wilberg, Stephen Scheel, and Shaun Scheel.