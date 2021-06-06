When athletes worldwide compete in the Olympics next month, they’ll know how they rank as soon as their athletic challenges are over.
But for another contest born of Ancient Greek culture, the results were not so timely.
For part-time Oregon High School student Lauren Stoneman, it took over a year to find out how she ranked in the American Philosophy Open, and that she had been selected as one of only two United States high school students nationwide to compete in the International Philosophy Olympiad this year.
The Olympiad, a global contest that tests participants’ minds not their muscles, has taken place nearly annually since 1993. But, like many traditions, it took one year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Stoneman, then a junior at Oregon High School, competed in the American Philosophy Open from May 27-30, 2020.
But then things went quiet, she said. That was until she received a call March 17 this year, and learned she had been selected as one of the two U.S. competitors in this year’s international event, which was held virtually from May 27-30. The other U.S. representative was from New Jersey.
Stoneman’s winning essay explored several types of virtue ethics, which focus on how a person’s morals and traits contribute to their quality of life.
The essay compared schools of thought like deontology and utilitarianism, and how they differ in addressing the actions versus consequences of one’s actions. Her piece also discussed the good and bad ideas behind those different philosophies of ethics, she said.
Students who compete in the International Olympiad are given four hours to write a philosophical essay on one of four topics provided, Stoneman told the Observer on May 3.
And the students must write the essays in one of four languages, including English, Spanish, French, or German, but it cannot be their native tongue, she said.
That posed the greatest challenge for Stoneman, she said, as most of the students from the several dozen participating countries were able to write their essays in English. It’s a language that, while not native, is taught to them by their schools.
In pre-pandemic times, the event had been scheduled to take place in-person in Lisbon, Portugal. But instead, the online-only event was facilitated by Slovenia, Stoneman said.
Despite that, most of the events still went forward as planned including an opening ceremony on the first day where all the competing students from every country along with one or two adult representatives all gathered through their computer cameras.
“The Slovenian president gave an address, which is when I realized this is actually a big day,” Stoneman said.
The four-hour essay writing portion of the event took place on the second day.
For her essay, Stoneman wrote about the relationship between the mind and body, exploring the notion of a human soul, how individuals think about themselves, and how what individuals think relates to how other people perceive them.
While she did not place at the international level, she still loved the experience, she said.
And in the 28 years of the event, the United States has never medaled, Stoneman said.
She believes it’s because of the language barrier. Most competing countries are competent in English and are taught it as a second language, but the U.S. doesn’t teach a standardized second language in the same way, she said.
Stoneman chose to write her essay in Spanish, which meant two hours of writing, followed by two hours translating.
After the competition day, the event was rounded-out by the Philosophy Café – which were lectures by famous philosophers including Noam Chomsky, Peter Singer, Philip Kitcher, Ruth Hagengruber and even a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, David Estlund.
Topics discussed included linguistics, how to build a successful democracy and incorporating the voices of women and minorities into philosophy, Stoneman said.
There were some benefits to the event remaining virtual this year, as Stoneman said some of those philosophers who spoke would not have been able to attend if the event had remained in in-person in Portugal as planned.
But that also meant not every time zone could be taken into consideration, and so Stoneman attended some of the lectures as early as 2 or 4 a.m., she said.
While Stoneman said she was “super bummed” she was not flown to Portugal last month to compete, she described it as “very cool” to see so many cameras on with students reporting-in from all over the world online during a global pandemic.
“It was a unifying topic to discuss that everyone could relate to and share personal experiences,” she said. “And talk about it in a philosophical lens.”
She also said she was “really sad” because there are limitations to electronic meetups, such as no casual conversations in hallways with other students. She now knows at least one person in dozens of countries who she can call upon to meet up with if she visits that country.
But virtual settings are of familiarity to Stoneman, she said.
While she attends OHS for the arts including choir, music and painting, and to participate in the school musicals, her knowledge of philosophy comes from attending Stanford Online High School.
She fell in love with the subject because unlike STEM (science, engineering, technology and math) courses, philosophy doesn’t always have direct answers, she said, and she enjoys the “big abstract questions.”
She competed in the high school Ethics Bowl, which she said furthered her love of the subject, as it combined debate with philosophical questions.
As she was a senior this year, she will never have another chance to attend an in-person International Olympiad.
But she will continue on in her philosophy studies, as she plans to attend UW-Madison, she said.
While not yet sure if she will major in philosophy, no matter what she chooses to study -- possibilities include humanities, classical literature, neuroscience, and psychology -- any subject can benefit from being viewed through the lens of philosophy, she said.
“I really value and enjoy talking about practical, real world topics from a philosophical, not political, standpoint,” she said. “In broad strokes, we become polarized by appealing to political parties, picking a side we’re familiar with.
“We can use philosophy to become less polarized, to encourage conversation about a lot of things. Morality and ethics ...not polarized agendas … bridge a lot of real-world conversations.”