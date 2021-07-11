While the staff of Firefly Coffeehouse had the day off on Sunday, July 4, coffee and pastries were still served outside of the 114 N. Main restaurant – with 100% of the proceeds going toward building the new Oregon Public Library.
Firefly donated hot coffee and bottled water for the pop-up “Give What You Can” fundraiser, and provided the tables and chairs. Volunteers from the library provided a variety of baked treats and helped out at the event.
A total of $1,500 was raised for the new library during the three-hour event, which was held outside the coffee shop along the Main Street sidewalk. For the coffee and water, passers-by could place any donation amount of their choosing into a fundraising jar.
Some familiar community faces were among the volunteers overseeing the pop-up including Oregon School District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom and co-chair of the OregonCARES group Cynthia DiCamelli.