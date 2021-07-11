LibraryPopUp

Cynthia DiCamelli and Leslie Bergstrom help sell baked goods, coffee and water to raise funds for the new library on Sunday, July 4.

 Photo submitted

While the staff of Firefly Coffeehouse had the day off on Sunday, July 4, coffee and pastries were still served outside of the 114 N. Main restaurant – with 100% of the proceeds going toward building the new Oregon Public Library.

Firefly donated hot coffee and bottled water for the pop-up “Give What You Can” fundraiser, and provided the tables and chairs. Volunteers from the library provided a variety of baked treats and helped out at the event.

A total of $1,500 was raised for the new library during the three-hour event, which was held outside the coffee shop along the Main Street sidewalk. For the coffee and water, passers-by could place any donation amount of their choosing into a fundraising jar.

Some familiar community faces were among the volunteers overseeing the pop-up including Oregon School District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom and co-chair of the OregonCARES group Cynthia DiCamelli.

