During the 2020-21 school year, which provided plenty of challenges to student learning, the Oregon High School Math Team once again excelled in local, state and national level competitions.
During the first semester, students prepared for regional and state competitions which were held later in the year. That was through participating in a 15-week local competition for high school students. The top students were Aaron Hakes, Zeke Jeske, Arik Zintel, Josh Dieter and Elena Behdad.
The next step in competition was the Madison Area Mathematics League (MAML), a set of four competitions for students from over 40 schools from south central Wisconsin, including schools with higher enrollment than OHS. Oregon won the final MAML meet of the year, with Zeke and Phoebe Jeske named to the all-area first team, Aaron Hakes and Josh Dieter all-area second team, and Arik Zintel, Brenden Dieter, Tyler Fisher and Wil Cram also receiving honors.
“Year after year, Madison West and Memorial have been powerhouses in the math world,” wrote high school principal Jim Pliner in an email to the Observer. “Those schools are great measuring sticks to evaluate the strength of your team. There is no tougher field of competition in the state, and (these students) are the best of the best.”
OHS continued its success in the Wisconsin State Mathematics Meet, held in March, earning the highest team score in class AA, which includes the largest schools in the state. Earning first team individual honors were Cram, Dieter, Hakes, Phoebe Jeske and Zeke Jeske. Tyler Fisher received second team honors.
On a national level, several students also participated in the American Mathematics Competition, a nationwide mathematics contest involving more than 300,000 students from over 6,000 schools. Phoebe Jeske earned the top OHS score and received an AKAMAI Award, which honors the top female high school students in the country.
The final competition of the year was the Trig Star, a competition sponsored by the National Society of Professional Surveyors. OHS students earned the top three scores, and five of the top seven scores in the state.
Phoebe Jeske, Zeke Jeske and Hakes, earned top honors and received cash awards. Phoebe and Zeke Jeske received further honors by also earning the top two places in the state. Phoebe Jeske has qualified for the national competition this summer.
“This was a wonderful group of students this year, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with them.” high school Math Team advisor Dave Ebert wrote the Observer in an email. “We will miss our graduating seniors and co-captains, Brenden Dieter, Phoebe Jeske and Arik Zintel. I look forward to working with our returning and new competitors next year.”