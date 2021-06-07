OHS students named top scholars

Fourteen Oregon High School students were honored by the Badger Conference last month for their academic achievements during the 2020-21 school year.
This year’s OHS Badger Conference Top Scholars are Liesel Odden, Chloe Jacobson, Arik Zintel, Jaelyn Nedelcoff, Aidan Hampton, Rachel Trochlell, Eric Corcoran, Brenden Dieter; Dylan Riley, Olivia Peotter, Halle Bush, Cassidy Harvancik, Lincoln Martin and Phoebe Jeske.
OHS principal Jim Pliner said it’s a “truly remarkable group” of students who will be missed as they graduate.
“In addition to their scholastic achievements, they are leaders, student-athletes, musicians, and actors,” he wrote the Observer in an email.