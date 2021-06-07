OHS students named top scholars

Oregon High School's Badger Conference Top Scholars are, front row, from left: Liesel Odden and Chloe Jacobson; row two, from left: Arik Zintel, Jaelyn Nedelcoff, Aidan Hampton, Rachel Trochlell, Eric Corcoran and Brenden Dieter; row three, from left: Dylan Riley, Olivia Peotter, Halle Bush, Cassidy Harvancik and Lincoln Martin; not pictured: Phoebe Jeske.

 Scott De Laruelle Unified Newspaper Group

Fourteen Oregon High School students were honored by the Badger Conference last month for their academic achievements during the 2020-21 school year. 

This year’s OHS Badger Conference Top Scholars are Liesel Odden, Chloe Jacobson, Arik Zintel, Jaelyn Nedelcoff, Aidan Hampton, Rachel Trochlell, Eric Corcoran, Brenden Dieter; Dylan Riley, Olivia Peotter, Halle Bush, Cassidy Harvancik, Lincoln Martin and Phoebe Jeske.

OHS principal Jim Pliner said it’s a “truly remarkable group” of students who will be missed as they graduate. 

“In addition to their scholastic achievements, they are leaders, student-athletes, musicians, and actors,” he wrote the Observer in an email. 

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.