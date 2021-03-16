Oregon Youth Center is planning a three-day “social breakout” for Spring break, March 29-31.
Center director Precious Woodley said the event is important to help youth who have been isolated by the pandemic.
“They need that social interaction,” she said. “Time to break free safely for in-person connection.”
Each day has its own theme planned. Let’s Get Moving Monday will include sports, board games, video games, relay races, cooking classes and other things to get students moving.
The day might possibly be held in collaboration with the Oregon Police Department, but details are still pending, she said. Woodley said the department has a goal to build community relationships and acknowledged a good opportunity with it sharing a parking lot with the center.
Talent Showcase Tuesday will include music and visual arts, crafts including friendship bracelets, tie-dyeing, painting on canvases, and a talent show.
Wellness Wednesday will include making bath bombs, soaps and stress balls, and instruction of hip-hop yoga. The library and Girl Scouts will be helping out this day.
Lunch will be served daily at 2:45 p.m.
All three days’ events are free and registration is not accepted, as the programs will be by drop-in only. There will be a combination of indoor and outdoor events, so that if indoor capacity is reached, no one is turned away, Woodley said.
The programs will be held 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 12:30-4 p.m. Wednesday.
For information, call or text 608-886-9093.