A 74-year-old Oregon woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Friday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while bicycling on County Highway D in the Town of Oregon.
According to a Friday, June 11, Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies and officers from the Oregon Police Department responded just before 11 a.m. to the 1400 Block of County D in the Town of Oregon for a reported injury crash. They determined a bicyclist had been riding north on the highway and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Cruze that turned in front of her.
The female cyclist was conveyed by EMS to a local hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle’s driver, a 74 year-old man from Monroe, will receive a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way, according to the news release.