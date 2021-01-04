A jazzy self-serve wine bar specializing in cheeses and hors d’oeuvres might make its way to North Main Street later this year.
So next week, to get that enterprise off the ground, the bar’s owners are scheduled to ask the village’s Planning Commission for permission to operate — and entertain.
The Wine Reserve owners Steve Dieter and Todd Malcook are bringing their business idea to the commission’s 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, meeting for review. Their winer bar would be located at 113 N. Main St., according to the concept.
So commissioners will discuss whether to recommend a conditional use permit allowing both indoor and outdoor entertainment to the board. Trustees could then consider permit approval in the next few months, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer.
The owners brought a similar idea before the Village Board in August. Back then, Dieter and Malcook planned on operating at 134 S. Main St., calling their business concept “UnWINEd.” Cruz said the owners ultimately decided against that site, however.
The potential new North Main Street location is the former Recreational Concepts building, which is vacant. There, the wine bar would feature a patio and an indoor stage where live music acts could play while patrons sip wine and eat.
“The space hasn’t been a restaurant before,” Cruz noted.
The wine bar would operate in a self-service fashion, according to the business plan.
Patrons would provide identification and a credit card to the bartender, subsequently receiving a card that operates the system and allows access to 16 different flavors, as well as three pour sizes. Dispensing limits, the concept states, would be programmed into the card.
In addition to the dispensing station, the wine bar would have a bar and a “variety” of gathering places for people to socialize, the business plan states.
Those areas may include clusters of bar-height tables and chairs, as well as lounge seating. Outdoor seating would also be available on a rear patio to the west of the building.
Staff would put screening along the north side of the patio, the business plan states, and shade sails to shelter customers from sunlight.
The owners are also planning to install a firepit on the patio that would extend the length of time the outdoor area could stay open, the concept states.
The Wine Reserve would also offer live music from acoustic guitarists and pianists from the local scene, the business plan states, having it end by around 10 p.m.
Regular hours, according to the document, would be from 3-11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturdays.
The wine bar venue could also host special events like wine, cheese and chocolate tastings, according to the concept.