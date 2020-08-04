The public has a little under two weeks to submit written feedback to the Village Board regarding its Wastewater Treatment Plant facilities plan upgrades.
Any feedback on the plan is due back to the board by Tuesday, Aug. 18, and can be submitted by emailing public works director Jeff Rau at jrau@vil.oregon.wi.us.
User fees are planned up to increase by 5% to pay for the upgrades, which are needed to help maintain the facilities and meet demand for the village’s growing population. For example, by 2025, user fees could increase to $34 a month from $23 in 2020. By 2030, they would be $41 a month, Town and Country Engineering, Inc. project engineer Ben Heidemann said during a Monday, Aug. 3, presentation to the board about the need for increases and the project schedule.
Heidemann said that by 2046, the village is projected to grow to around 16,000 people.
The facilities plan includes treatment plant improvements that will be done in phases, all of which would need to be approved by the state Department of Natural Resources. The first, Phase 0, includes blower and aeration improvements costing the village $1.81 million, according to the near 120-page facilities plan document. From there, Phase 1 will include liquid and hydraulic improvements for $12.66 million.
Phase 2 includes solids improvements for $2.38 million. And Phase 3 is a hydraulic capacity expansion costing $1.41 million.
The plan also includes user fee increases for the public to help offset village debt service costs, which public works director Jeff Rau said haven’t increased since 2007 when fees were set at $23 a month.
Trustees revisited the facilities plan at its June 22 meeting after voting unanimously to maintain and upgrade it Feb. 3. The board undertook the facilities plan to determine the cost effectiveness of various treatment options in January, including the option to maintain and upgrade, as opposed to pumping to the Madison Metropolitan Sewer District.
But Rau said the village shouldn’t push that option off the table entirely, as pumping to MMSD in the distant future might be inevitable as Oregon’s population grows.
During the public hearing for the upgrades, resident Michael Doran inquired about where the facilities plan would be posted on the village website and how much fees would increase.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant facilities plan can be found at vil.oregon.wi.us under the “Quick Links” tab.
For more information about how to submit public feedback, call 835-3118.