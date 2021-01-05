Pellitteri Waste Systems has started collecting recycling and trash on a weekly basis in the Village of Oregon.
There will be no change to pickup days, a company news release states, but the timing of cart pickups may change. Carts are to be out to the curb by 6 a.m. on your respective service day, the release states.
With the switch to weekly recycling, additional rubbish outside the cart is no longer included, according to the release.
If you have additional recycling, the release states to call the Pellitteri office at (608) 257-4285 to prepay for additional bags. Do not overload carts, the release states.
Extra cardboard must be placed in a clear plastic bag no longer than 32 gallons and no heavier than 50 pounds. The extra bag fee is $3 per bag in 2021, according to the release.