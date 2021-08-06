Precious Woodley recalls the day one of her Oregon Youth Center students asked about what happens when she can’t be at the Oak Street space.
It has to close, Woodley told the student, since she is often the only staff member available to facilitate the Center’s programming and services. The Center is the only grades 5-9, out-of-school learning space within the Oregon School District, she told the Observer on Friday, Aug. 6.
“Well, that sucks,” the student had replied, which elicited an emotional response from Woodley. That’s when her awareness of the center’s need for more funding, staffing and volunteer support is the most prevalent, she said, particularly amid the ongoing health crisis.
“In all honesty, I agree, because the uncertainty of the center being open is not only heart wrenching for me as the director, but devastating to the youth as this is their safe haven and place to just be,” Woodley said at the Monday, Aug. 2, Village Board meeting.
It was at that board meeting that Woodley unveiled some initiatives she said she hopes will get the Center the support it needs.
Woodley said she’s also been in talks with village administrator Martin Shanks, police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf and village president Randy Glysch to get the message out.
More donations and fundraisers means more money available in the budget to hire more staff, Woodley said. And the center is always looking for volunteer help.
“It’s imperative for us to increase our volunteers,” Woodley said.
The personnel support will especially be needed when the center gets a bus stop, Woodley said. Buses from Rome Corners Intermediate and Forest Edge Elementary schools will drop 20-30 students off at the center per route. Soon, that number could increase if the center gets a busing contract with Oregon Middle School.
And with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Woodley worries how to sustain student safety with little personnel. Every student who enters the center needs their temperature checked, a mask if they don’t already have one and their hands sanitized.
Part of what limits the funding for the Center, Woodley said, is the lack of eligibility for many of the grant programs coming out right now. That’s because Center operates in an area where most people’s socioeconomic status is considered somewhat higher than other Dane County neighborhoods, she said.
But Woodley did apply for one grant from the state Department of Administration, titled “Beyond The Classroom.”
“We are still in the waiting game,” she said. “That (grant) would be life-changing for the OYC.”
Another funding initiative is a pledge program titled “In Our Corner,” where people can fill out a form to either make a one-time donation of any dollar amount to the center, or commit to a yearly amount of up to $5,000.
One more program allows the center to collect Bill’s Food Center receipts. People can drop them off at the Center on a weekly or monthly basis for a portion of their grocery store purchases to benefit the nonprofit, according to a flyer.
The Center can additionally receive donations through Amazon Smiles, which also offers a portion of proceeds through purchases on the Amazon website, the flyer states.
To obtain more food donations, the nonprofit is hosting a snack drive, where people can drop off goods between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations for the snack drive are tax deductible, Woodley said. The Center specifically asks for foods like Easy Mac, chips, granola bars, juices, bottled water, fruit snacks and other treats.
In additional fundraising efforts, Woodley said the Center has worked with organizations like the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club, as well as the Knights of Columbus.
As of Aug. 6, Woodley said her outreach efforts have amassed around $500 in donations. Part of what helped that along was a post Glysch made on Facebook to raise awareness about the Center’s needs.
That makes Woodley hopeful for the future of the nonprofit, she said.
“The OYC is owned by the youth and run by the youth,” Woodley said Aug. 6, also addressing the community. “I am acting now to ensure the center is here for years to come.
“We need your help.”