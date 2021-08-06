How to help

The Oregon Youth Center is looking for monetary and food donations, as well as volunteers.

To donate money, making checks payable to the Oregon Youth Center.

They can be mailed to P.O. Box 124 Oregon, WI 53575, and are tax deductible. People can also send money to the Center’s PayPal, whose username is treasurer@oregonyouthcenter.org.

The nonprofit also hosts a snack drive, where people can drop off food donations between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 110 N. Oak St.

To learn more about how to volunteer, email director Precious Woodley at director@oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.