Biography
Age: 60
Family: Wife, Dee, 5 children – ages 21 to 36, 6 grandchildren — ages 4 to 17
Originally from: Have lived in Oregon all my life
Education: Graduate of Oregon High School, Graduate of MATC in Auto Mechanics
Occupation: Farmer, Oregon School District School Bus Contractor, Owner of a Limo Bus Service
Employer: Self-employed
Political Experience: 18 years as Town of Oregon Supervisor, 6 years as Town of Oregon Chairperson, Oregon Fire & EMS Commission Member
Other Notable Affiliations: 4-H, FFA Alumni
Essay Questions
Why are you running for Town of Oregon chairperson?
I want to continue to serve and support the town residents fairly and equally. That is what the Town of Oregon Board Members job is and I have been doing that for the past 24 years, as a supervisor and chairperson. I have worked hard at making our roads to be safe and better. I am a firm believer in property rights and values. I feel that we, in the Town of Oregon, have a good quality of life and a safe place to live here.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
Fire and EMS is a large part of our resident’s taxes and we need to strive to keep these cost down and manageable. We are very fortunate to have a Fire Chief who understands the value of our tax dollars, yet works with the town and continues to provide the services to keep us safe, which is always going to be ongoing. Annexation by the Village of Oregon as the village wants to grow and when they annex land in the Town of Oregon, that is tax base that we lose.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of it’s citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
We as a township had to do lots of things different to protect our residents. We changed how we voted and put protection in place for our poll workers as well as those coming to the polls to vote. We limited people in the office and even closed the office if necessary, however there is always a phone number on the door to call and ask questions or get help. We changed how we received the recyclables at the TORC. All of this will continue until the state and/or county regulations change.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on the town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that it’s residents remain represented on issues?
Our Planning Commission does an excellent job for the town and holds public hearings for the residents. We send letters to our residents within 1500 feet of any change in the area so they can voice their opinion. Unfortunately, we can not stop annexation. But, we as a town board need to do our best to protect our residents from any effect that it may have on them and bring it to the other party involved in hopes that they will address it correctly, and fairly, for our residents.
How should the town prioritize the increasing costs of roads and infrastructure, while still keeping costs low for residents?
I am a firm believer on having, and maintaining, good and safe roads for our township. The cost of rebuilding a road is extremely high so we are limited on what we can do in a year from a budget standpoint. We have borrowed money to do some larger projects and are fortunate that interest rates are very low for the town to borrow money. So, by borrowing the money, we can spread the cost over a few years to get more roads rebuilt and not impact our town residents taxes.