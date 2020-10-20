The Town of Oregon is participating in a pilot program to test private wells for bacteria and nitrates.
The program, which is through Public Health Madison and Dane County, makes test kits available at Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road for pickup. The kits are free, but the testing service is $60, payable when the testing kit is returned.
The pricing and procedures are otherwise the same as if a resident were to get an annual test kit from PHMDC curbside or through the mail. The kits need to be returned to PHMDC; instructions are included with the kit.
The goal of the program is making access to testing a little easier, PHMDC microbiologist Jennifer Lavender Braun told the Observer.
“We contacted communities based on where we were getting samples from in the past and their relative distance from downtown Madison,” she said. “Our goal with this program was to provide more options to obtain a testing kit. The goal really is just to reach our customers and help make the process a little more convenient for them.”
To pick up a kit from Oregon Town Hall, call 835-3200. Anyone who wants a kit can also email lab@publichealthmdc.com for a consultation on what type of testing kit they need. Testing kits can then either be mailed for $5 or picked up curbside in Madison.
Curbside drop-off service is being offered at the Wilson Street entrance of the City-County Building in Madison, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Customers must wait in their car and call the lab to let it know of their arrival when dropping off a sample. A member of PHMDC staff will come out to the vehicle and collect the sample, paperwork and payment.
For information, visit publichealthmdc.com.