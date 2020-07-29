Once the village moves forward with upgrades for its three-decade old Wastewater Treatment Plant facility, that will mean user fee increases for Oregon residents.
But before that, the Village Board is seeking public feedback on its upgrade plan at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at a hearing that will be held over Zoom.
Ben Heidemann, Town and Country Engineering, Inc. project engineer, will deliver a 20-minute presentation reviewing the 120-page WWTP Facilities Plan, which the Village Board approved at its June 22 meeting. There will be a question and answer session after he’s finished, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer.
The presentation will cover user 5% fee increases, the village’s growing population, the project’s implementation schedule and upgrade alternatives – including the possibility of pumping to the Madison Metropolitan Sewer District. Heidemann will also go over the environmental impacts and current and future permit requirements, a public hearing notice states.
Following the public hearing, Rau said at the June 22 Village Board meeting any revised version of the facilities plan will have to be approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.