Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades

The facilities plan includes treatment plant improvements that will be done in phases. The first, Phase 0, includes blower and aeration improvements costing the village $1.81 million, according to the near 120-page facilities plan document. From there, Phase 1 will include liquid and hydraulic improvements for $12.66 million. Phase 2 includes solids improvements for $2.38 million. And Phase 3 is a hydraulic capacity expansion costing $1.41 million.

 Map courtesy of the Village of Oregon

Once the village moves forward with upgrades for its three-decade old Wastewater Treatment Plant facility, that will mean user fee increases for Oregon residents.

But before that, the Village Board is seeking public feedback on its upgrade plan at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at a hearing that will be held over Zoom.

Ben Heidemann, Town and Country Engineering, Inc. project engineer, will deliver a 20-minute presentation reviewing the 120-page WWTP Facilities Plan, which the Village Board approved at its June 22 meeting. There will be a question and answer session after he’s finished, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer.

The presentation will cover user 5% fee increases, the village’s growing population, the project’s implementation schedule and upgrade alternatives – including the possibility of pumping to the Madison Metropolitan Sewer District. Heidemann will also go over the environmental impacts and current and future permit requirements, a public hearing notice states.

Following the public hearing, Rau said at the June 22 Village Board meeting any revised version of the facilities plan will have to be approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann

@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at

@HeidemannEmilie.

How to access the hearing

The Village Board will convene over Zoom conferencing software for the foreseeable future.

If you’re using a desktop computer, first-time users will need to download the Zoom app, which can be accessed by going to zoom.us on your web browser.

Participants will have the option to join via video, or just with audio. If you can’t join via computer audio, you can call in over the phone.

People using smartphones and tablets also need to download the Zoom app, which can be accessed in a phone’s app store.

Zoom village board meetings are televised by OCA Media on Spectrum Cable Channel 983 and TDS Cable Channel 1019.

The public may send written comments to the board on an issue listed in the agenda by emailing phaag@vil.oregon.wi.us prior to the start of the meeting.

If you do not have internet access, contact clerk Peggy Haag for accommodations 24 hours in advance of the meeting at 835-6282.