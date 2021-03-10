Anderson Farm County Park tree, bush removal

Dane County Parks, with the help of Anderson Park Friends, Inc., will work to plant native species where trees and bushes have been removed at Anderson Farm County Park.

After a long winter, spring is finally just around the corner. But as the snow melts and the ground thaws, area parks and trails will need some time to dry up for people and pets to enjoy.

Dane County staff will closely monitor park facilities over the next several weeks to check for damage and advise when areas are cleared to open, according to a Dane County Parks Department March 3 news release. With extended warmer weather predicted, parks director Darren Marsh said some parks, or portions of them such as roadways, trails, dog parks and grassy areas, may be temporarily closed during the next several weeks to prevent damage to the turf, which can be easily damaged during this time of year.

Marsh requests park users stay on hard-surfaced pathways and roads until the ground is sufficiently dry.

“We’re aware the community values outdoor recreational spaces, especially through the pandemic, but the spring thaw period combined with high use can have long-term impacts, especially on hiking trails,” he said in the news release. “If we can reduce the damages at this time of year, it reduces our maintenance costs and allows us to provide better services throughout the rest of the year.”

March predicted that after a few spring rains and drying winds, the ground will firm up and parks will be reopened.

For more information, visit danecountyparks.com or call the parks office at (608) 224-3730.

Prescribed burn season approaching

Dane County Parks and its conservation partners will begin conducting prescribed burns within parks and natural resource areas throughout the county.

In a Dane County Parks March 3 news release, parks director Darren Marsh called burning an important management tool for restoring and preserving our grassland and woodland habitat, helping to promote native vegetation and creating more vigor and diversity in habitat.

According to the news release, prescribed fires are conducted under a predetermined set of parameters that include temperature, wind speed and direction and relative humidity. Before burning, fire managers ensure the process can be conducted safely.

Some parks, or portions of parks, may be temporarily closed during a prescribed burn, including high traffic sites like Capital Springs Recreation Area, Indian Lake and Prairie Moraine county parks.