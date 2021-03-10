After a long winter, spring is finally just around the corner. But as the snow melts and the ground thaws, area parks and trails will need some time to dry up for people and pets to enjoy.
Dane County staff will closely monitor park facilities over the next several weeks to check for damage and advise when areas are cleared to open, according to a Dane County Parks Department March 3 news release. With extended warmer weather predicted, parks director Darren Marsh said some parks, or portions of them such as roadways, trails, dog parks and grassy areas, may be temporarily closed during the next several weeks to prevent damage to the turf, which can be easily damaged during this time of year.
Marsh requests park users stay on hard-surfaced pathways and roads until the ground is sufficiently dry.
“We’re aware the community values outdoor recreational spaces, especially through the pandemic, but the spring thaw period combined with high use can have long-term impacts, especially on hiking trails,” he said in the news release. “If we can reduce the damages at this time of year, it reduces our maintenance costs and allows us to provide better services throughout the rest of the year.”
March predicted that after a few spring rains and drying winds, the ground will firm up and parks will be reopened.
For more information, visit danecountyparks.com or call the parks office at (608) 224-3730.