Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.