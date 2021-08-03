The Village of Oregon will require masks in all of its buildings amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in Dane County and the state.
That mandate affects Village Hall, 117 Spring St., Oregon Public Library, 256 Brook St. and the Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
The Village Board also unanimously voted at its Aug. 2 meeting on a motion to encourage Oregon’s businesses to adopt required face covering and social distancing measures, though it isn’t a requirement.
There was no talk of closures or moving back to a virtual platform for meetings, but village staff will adhere to strict cleaning measures, including the wiping down of surfaces, and plastic shields to separate people while in session.
The policy came after Public Health Madison and Dane County issued new guidance within the last week recommending masks indoors for all people older than the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.
As of July 30, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated the county from moderate to substantial risk for transmission of the disease. The number of new cases in Dane County has risen 122% over the past two weeks as of Monday, Aug. 2, with the more transmissible Delta variant being responsible for 90% of those.
Studies that Israel’s Health Ministry and the New England Journal of Medicine have released in the last few weeks suggest that some vaccines have reduced effectiveness in preventing symptomatic illness from the Delta variant.
All three of the vaccines that have emergency approval from the Federal Drug Administration still work to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death, according to PHMDC.
Another study that the CDC put out last week indicates the Delta variant is as contagious as viruses like chicken pox, and that vaccinated people can carry as much viral load as those who have not yet received a shot.