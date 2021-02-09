All eligible voters within the Oregon School District will be able to vote for at least two races in the spring primary next week, with Village of Oregon residents having three.
The ballot for the spring primary, set for Tuesday, Feb. 16, will feature a three-way race for two seats to advance to the April 6 general election for Village of Oregon president, as well as a four-way race for a seat on the Oregon school board representing the Village of Oregon area.
All voters across the state can vote for their preference in a six-person race for state superintendent, which is a non-partisan office and leads the state Department of Public Instruction, determines the priorities of education at the state level and sits on boards such as the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.
The people running for state superintendent are Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick and Sheila Briggs. Incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who was appointed to finish the term left open when Tony Evers was elected to be governor, won’t run for the seat.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting, and any outstanding absentee ballots must be returned to the respective clerk by 8 p.m. to be counted. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at your polling location on the day of the election, at the clerk’s office prior to the election or in a dropbox, if one exists for a municipality.
As in years prior, voters are required to provide a state-issued photo ID for in-person and absentee ballots. Acceptable photo IDs include a driver’s license, a U.S. passport or an ID from the state, the Veterans Health Administration, the military or a tribal card. The address on the ID does not have to match the address of which a person is voting from, according to guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
If voters are registering or re-registering because of an address change at their polling location, they will be required to bring a proof of residence document, which include a utility bill, a lease or a bank statement.
It’s recommended to check your registration status and polling location prior to voting. People can check that information on the state election website, myvote.wi.gov. If an address or voting cannot be found on the myvote.wi.gov website, people are encouraged to contact their clerk or the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Village of Oregon
Three candidates – trustees Jenna Jacobson, Randy Glysch and Jerry Bollig – will vie for the president role in the Feb. 16 primary.
No matter that outcome, residents could see several new people helping to govern the village by spring, including a new administrator succeeding Mike Gracz when he retires in mid-April.
If either Jacobson or Glysch wins the position of president, that would leave their two trustee positions open, as the seats are for a new term this year. Both filed non-candidacy papers for their trustee roles last month.
If Bollig wins and vacates his vice president seat, that will open three trustee positions this spring.
One person, Derek Below, has filed nomination papers to run as a trustee, meaning the new board will need to decide whether to appoint one or two members, hold a special election or leave the seat or seats vacant.
Jacobson, Glysch and Bollig all told the Observer their main priorities are navigating the village through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting the new administrator acclimated to the community and ensuring the board has a full panel of trustees when and if they assume their presidential role.
While Bollig said his main focus would be minimizing expenses and maintaining the village’s infrastructure if he wins, Jacobson and Glysch appeared to also set their sights on Oregon’s future and growth, even amid the health crisis and economic downturn.
Oregon School District
For the first time since 2014, voters in the Oregon School District will head to the polls for a school board primary election.
Josh King, Mary Lokuta, Sheri Pollock and Aaron Zitzelsberger will face off in the primary, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the April 6 election to represent the Village of Oregon on the board. The candidates participated in Oregon Area Progressives’ virtual candidate forum on Feb. 5.
During the general election, district voters will only get to cast ballots for candidates in their district, but for the primary, all district voters can vote.
Area I representative Steve Zach, who has been on the board since 1999 and has been the president since 2016, announced in December will not seek another term.
The last time the district held a primary election was 2014, when Gwen Maitzen and Justin Zander challenged incumbent Wayne Mixdorf to represent Area IV, which comprises the towns of Oregon, Montrose, Brooklyn and Union and the Village of Brooklyn. Maitzen and Mixdorf advanced to the general election, with Maitzen winning. At the time, then-district administrative assistant Jayne Wick said it was the first time in her nearly 15 years with the district there had been a school board primary.
The other open school board seat will be on the April 6 ballot, where incumbent Troy Pankratz faces off against challenger Aaron Heisler to represent Area IV.
All school board terms are for three years.