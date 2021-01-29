The three candidates for Village Board president found common ground on most issues raised Thursday, Jan. 28, in the Oregon Observer’s virtual candidate forum.
But they differed on their approaches to financing the new library and ensuring minority voices are represented.
Randy Glysch, Jenna Jacobson and Jerry Bollig, all incumbent village trustees facing off in the Feb. 16 primary election, discussed some of the most pressing issues Oregon faces, based on nine questions the Observer news team prepared ahead of the event and from audience members. Topics included each candidate’s vision for the future, affordable housing, the COVID-19 economic crisis, the inclusion of underrepresented voices, community projects and environmental policy.
About 20 people watched the 90-minute Facebook Live feed produced and broadcast by OCA Media, which also posted the event on its website and YouTube channel and will be showing it on its cable television feed. In addition to the six questions Observer staff prepared for the candidates, they compiled three other questions from email and Facebook comments sent before and during the forum.
Observer news editor Kimberly Wethal moderated the forum, which the Observer organized to help voters to decide whom to vote for in both the primary and the April 6 spring local election. The candidates each had two minutes to respond to each question in a rotational format.
Jacobson, Glysch and Bollig agreed that the village needs a new library building, as well as a new senior center and Village Hall, but they differed on how financing one project might influence subsequent ones. For example, Bollig favored a more methodical approach to investing more village funds in the library, whereas Glysch and Jacobson said it needs to get done.
The three candidates all concurred there’s a major community need for affordable housing, particularly for seniors, and that the village will need to embrace renewable energy alternatives within the next decade.
Each candidate also agreed challenges lie ahead in navigating the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying some projects might face delays or have to be reprioritized altogether.
But when Wethal asked each about the Village Board’s role in making sure underrepresented voices are heard, the candidates differed on how much responsibility the governing body should have.
Bollig said embracing diversity and inclusion can only be done with hiring new staff, while Jacobson and Glysch favored a more proactive approach, saying the board should lead by example and seek out those who feel they are not being heard.
Envisioning the future
Jacobson, Glysch and Bollig all seemed to embrace progressive ideas for Oregon’s future.
They each said – answering an audience member's inquiry about climate change during the forum – they see the value in using renewable energy sources like solar panels for future village buildings, including the new library, senior center and Village Hall.
They also said there's a need to continue funding affordable housing enterprises that factor in Oregon’s growing senior population, as well as to address ongoing flooding and conservation issues. And Bollig said the village needs a new business park, otherwise the current one will “stagnate.”
They differed in how they would prioritize or fund such projects.
Glysh said the key is grant writing, as well as forming public-private partnerships. Bollig said such ventures are contingent upon the availability of land sites, as well as developers who would bid out to build.
Jacobson favored the approach of evaluating investments with community demands in mind. For example, she said the village should consider putting more money into the new library project to avoid having to revisit the decision to build in 20 years and asking “Why are we already growing out of it?”
Navigating the pandemic
The culprit of the recent economic downturn, Jacobson, Glysch and Bollig concurred, is the COVID-19 pandemic.
The candidates agreed on a need to balance maintaining infrastructure needs and village operations with project aspirations. They also concurred Oregon has yet to feel the true impacts of the financial crisis; Jacobson explained such events usually pose budget challenges until a few years after they occur.
When Wethal asked each candidate about what the village should do during the next budget cycle to minimize pandemic disruptions, each offered similar approaches -- the jurisdiction needs a good team of staff members, including a budget savvy administrator.
Bollig said staff should craft “realistic” budgets, borrowing and investing within available revenues. He also said, with Glysch and Jacobson agreeing, the village should adjust available services without spiking property taxes.
To that, Glysch said he felt proud that taxes only increased by $44 for the 2021 budget cycle.
Seeking affordable housing
As long as the village can afford it, the candidates said, they are in favor of seeking more developers for affordable housing projects.
Glysch, Bollig and Jacobson voiced their approval of the Lakestone Properties and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County developments on Janesville Street. Wethal inquired about the $2.75 million the village is spending in tax funding assistance, pointing out it was the largest amount of money the jurisdiction has ever given to a building project.
To that, Bolling said, the structure of the tax-increment financing deal poses no risk and won’t cost taxpayers anything.
All candidates seemed poised to forge ahead on future projects, particularly for seniors. Jacobson said 47% of seniors are cost-burdened, furthering the need for low-cost housing. And Glysch said he’s been hearing it from constituents.
“I get emails constantly from seniors who cannot live here,” Glysch said.
Jacobson and Glysch, who both are members of the Oregon Housing Coalition, agreed those who work here should be able to live here.
Bollig said, as he did when Wethal inquired about his vision for Oregon’s future, that if developers want to bring affordable housing to the village and their funding can help rid taxpayers of cost burdens, he’s all for more affordable housing developments.
Hearing the underrepresented
The candidates differed slightly on the Village Board’s role in ensuring underrepresented groups in the village feel heard and that their needs are met.
Glysch said his experience as a psychology professor has taught him to embrace and welcome the differences of others and that the board should embody that. He also said that people from minority groups should run for local office, as the board will have at least two vacancies to fill come April.
Because the terms of Glysch and Jacobson are expiring this year, at least one of them will lose their seat on the board, and whoever wins will leave an open spot, as well.
Jacobson offered a similar response to Glysch. She said the group should seek those voices out and listen to them.
“I think the board’s main role is to lead by example,” she said. “It’s encouraging those people to get involved in government. That’s how we learn and move forward.”
Bollig said the village already does its diligence in embracing diversity. He said the village has “good frontline managers” who are well versed in multiculturalism.
“Given that I believe that we will continue to integrate different ethnic groups into the community, there’s not a whole lot you can do besides hiring,” Bollig said. “When you advertise for a position, advertise it is open to all groups and races.”