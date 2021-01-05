Since three people have filed nomination papers for the Oregon Village Board president seat, there will be a primary held to whittle those candidates down Feb. 16 for the April election.
The three village president candidates make this the only contested election in the Oregon area, and include trustees Jenna Jacobson, Randy Glysch and Jerry Bollig, village clerk Peggy Haag told the Observer in an email last week.
To allow residents to get to know candidates, the Oregon Area Progressives is hosting a forum at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. The public can access the event on the Progressives’ Facebook page.
Overall there are 24 local and regional governmental seats open for this year’s election. Eight of those are on the Oregon and Brooklyn Village Boards, along with two in the Oregon School District. In the townships, there are a combined 13 seats up for reelection, and a Dane County executive race this spring.
Though the deadline to file nomination papers was 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Wisconsin Elections Commission allows incumbents for each jurisdiction an additional 72 hours to state whether they are running.
The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 6. In addition to the school board and municipality races, there will also be a contest for the county executive, the state superintendent of schools and a slate of Dane County circuit court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.
For more information about the Oregon Area Progressives forum, visit oregonareaprogressives.org.
Village of Oregon
With Jacobson, Glysch and Bollig vying for the president seat, the Village Board will have some open trustee positions come April.
Haag said resident Derek Below is the only one having filed nomination papers to run as a village trustee. That leaves both Jacobson’s and Glysch’s trustee seats up for grabs, since they and incumbent Cory Horton filed for non-candidacy in December.
Both Jacobson and Glysch have been on the board for a few years, while Bollig has served for nearly two decades.
Jacobson has been a trustee since 2017, and serves as the chair of the Personnel and Public Safety Committee and on the Fire/EMS Commission. She’s also on the Board of Review, and was on the Finance, Buildings and Facilities Committee.
She told the Observer in a news release that if elected, she would dedicate her time to ensuring Oregon remains an equitable and sustainable village for everyone.
Glysch has served on the board as a trustee since 2018, vice chairing the Historical Preservation Committee and previously chairing the Fire/EMS District Commission. He has been part of the village’s Coalition on Aging, Personnel and Public Safety Committee and Library Board.
He told the Observer in a news release he brings with him over 33 years of community service experience and a desire to make sure the village stays fiscally strong and vibrant.
Bollig, who is also a Dane County Board Supervisor, has been an elected member of the board for 19 years. He’s served as vice president for seven terms, and is currently the Finance Committee Chair.
He’s running, he told the Observer in a news release, because he’s a lifelong village resident who will prioritize the community’s needs during the economic downturn and COVID-19 pandemic.
Village of Brooklyn
In the Village of Brooklyn, Carol Smith has filed nomination papers to join the Village Board as a new trustee, clerk Linda Kuhlman told the Observer.
And incumbents Brit Springer and Heather Kirkpatrick have filed to run as president and trustee, respectively, with no one challenging them for the spots.
Trustee Todd Klahn has filed non-candidacy forms, Kuhlman said, with trustee Pat Hawkey having not responded as of Jan. 4.
Oregon School District
In the Oregon School District, both school board races have two candidates.
In Area I, which encompasses the Village of Oregon, Josh King and Mary Lokuta will vie to succeed longtime board member and president Steve Zach. In Area III, which comprises the towns of Brooklyn, Montrose, Oregon Rutland and Union, and the Village of Brooklyn, incumbent Tim Pankratz faces challenger Aaron Heisler.
Town of Oregon
Town of Oregon clerk Jennifer Hanson told the Observer that no one has yet filed nomination papers within the jurisdiction.
However, incumbent chair Wayne Ace and supervisors Steve Root and Fred Clark Jr. all told the Observer they intended to run in early December.
Kurt Maher, who is currently the constable, has also not yet answered whether he plans to file as his position is also up for grabs.
Town of Dunn
Three of the Town of Dunn’s incumbents have all made the decision to run for their respective positions again, clerk Cathy Hasslinger told the Observer.
Ed Minihan, town chair for 41 years, and supervisors Jeffry Hodgson and Steve Gerb have filed papers, she said.
Town of Rutland
Sue Williams filed papers as a newcomer in the Town of Rutland. Dawn George told the Observer she has also filed to run for her town clerk position again.
George said supervisor Dave Gruenenberg, town treasurer Kim Sime, and the two constables Shawn Hillestad and Nels Wethal have yet to either announce their non-candidacy or turn in papers.
Dane County
County executive Joe Parisi will run again for his third full term unopposed. It was thought he’d face a challenger this spring for the first time since 2013, but Monona Grove school board president Andrew McKinney announced a week after filing for the seat that he decided not to run, and was instead opting to re-run for his school board post.
“I was going to run for Dane County Executive, but after speaking with friends and mentors, I decided not to run,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I would like to reach out to Joe Parisi with my ideas for Dane County.
Parisi has centralized his re-election campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.