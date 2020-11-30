Many Village of Oregon property owners could see their tax rates decrease this year – but that might not translate to lower taxes.
With the average village home value increasing by 6%, many property owners could still see an increase in the village portion when staff mail the bills out by Dec. 21. The village’s 2021 operating budget features a mill rate decrease from $5.42 per $1,000 in property value in 2020 to $5.27 in 2021. That 2% decrease means that the average home, valued at $320,982, might owe about $44 less in village taxes.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, village staff are encouraging residents to pay their bills electronically. People can drop them off in a secure box, located at Village Hall, 117 Spring St. They can also mail their bill to the same address, or pay by credit card on officialpayments.com/index.jsp. There will additionally be in-person collection hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Jan. 29, at Village Hall.
The overall budget includes backfilling existing patrol officer positions and restructuring the public works department because of expected retirements.
Dane County will add $39 to the average resident’s bill, and Madison Area Technical College will add $8, according to a village budget document financial director Lisa Novinska emailed to the Observer last week. Wisconsin abolished the state property tax in 2017.
An increase in the Lottery Credit costs each homeowner $25. The Lottery Credit provides tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their bills, and is paid into a segregated state tax fund.
Tax bills and how much they increase will vary around the village, as its assessor, Accurate Appraisal, visits roughly one-quarter of Oregon’s homes each year. The assessor uses computer modeling and an average market adjustment to assess the rest.
The Oregon School District’s published tax rate showed a .31% increase, while the village showed a 2.4% decrease.
The first half of property tax payment is due Jan. 31, 2021. Payments postmarked by Dec. 31, 2020, will be credited as a December payment for tax purposes.
To see your tax information online, visit the public access portal of AccessDane at accessdane.co.wi.us.