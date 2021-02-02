Village of Brooklyn residents with too many recyclables to discard now have more options for doing so.
Residents can place extra recyclables in clear bags next to their container, vice president of sales Danielle Pellitteri told the Observer.. The bags must be clear and no larger than 32 gallons in size, and not weigh more than 50 pounds.
There’s no limit for the number of additional bags a resident may place out on their service day. Otherwise, for $51 a year, residents can get a second recycling bin.
Some residents may be eligible to upgrade their existing bin to a larger bin depending on the size of their current one.
For residents who need a second bin, call (608) 257-4285. For residents who need a bigger recycling bin, call Public Works at (608) 455-1842.