The Brooklyn Village Board will begin meeting only in-person starting next week.
At the board’s Monday, June 14, meeting, trustees voted in favor of switching to fully in-person meetings, ending the Zoom video conference option that was offered as a result of the pandemic.
The board will practice six-foot distancing, village clerk Linda Kuhlman told the Observer on Friday, June 18.
Masks are not required to attend the meetings, but are recommended for individuals who haven’t been vaccinated, she added.
The meetings will be held in the basement of the Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave., until further notice to ensure that attendees have more space to spread out, Kuhlman said.
The public is welcome to all meetings, which take place at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
For information, visit brooklynwi.gov/agendas-minutes.