Many Village of Brooklyn property owners could see their taxes increase this year.
The average property owner might see an increase of $94 based on the assessed average home value, which is $176,785, Village of Brooklyn clerk and treasurer Linda Kuhlman told the Observer.
Residents offered no input on the village’s 2021 operating budget at a virtual public hearing on Monday, Nov. 23. Afterward, Village Board trustees adopted the budget.
Kuhlman said the mill rate rose to $9.03 per $1,000 of assessed property value, an increase of 55 cents from last year’s $8.48.
The increase can be attributed to debt the village incurred for the state Department of Natural Resources phosphorus upgrades to its treatment plant, and for the village’s portion of a fire engine purchase made by the Brooklyn EMS.
Kuhlman said the village isn’t yet feeling the effects of COVID-19 on the budget, but since it relies on state aid for a portion of it, “it’s possible we might see more of an impact on the 2022 budget.”
For information or questions about the budget, call the Village of Brooklyn at 455-4201 or email Kuhlman at clerk@brooklynwi.gov.